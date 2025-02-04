mydealz, Germany's largest social shopping community, has announced a new partnership with Vonage to bring a next-level messaging experience to its users through Rich Communication Services (RCS). By leveraging Vonage's cutting-edge technology, mydealz will provide its customers with more interactive, personalized, and engaging communications, tailored to enhance the way shoppers connect with deals. Vonage is a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

Shoppers demand experiences that are quicker, more intuitive, and visually rich, making traditional forms of communication less engaging to the consumer. Implementing RCS addresses these needs directly, enabling brands to connect with consumers in increasingly engaging and immersive ways.

With this new functionality, mydealz will now deliver real-time notifications of the hottest deals, interactive shopping experiences through rich media-including images and clickable buttons-and customized offers based on user preferences. These advancements provide users with seamless, intuitive, and impactful ways to explore deals right from their mobile messaging inbox.

"This new capability not only enhances the user experience but positions mydealz as a pioneer in the market," said Alex Wagner, VP Marketing at mydealz. "By integrating Vonage RCS, mydealz becomes the first in the region to bring this innovative channel to its marketing strategy, strengthening its competitive advantage in the digital shopping industry. With RCS, we're able to provide our users with timely, visually engaging, and personalized deal alerts unlike anything we've done before."

With Vonage RCS, mydealz is able to leverage a range of benefits, such as trusted message branding, improved reach, heightened engagement, and increased customer satisfaction-all while keeping costs competitive. This innovative approach will not only enhance how shoppers discover deals but will also solidify mydealz's reputation as a forward-thinking leader in Germany's digital marketplace.

Vonage played a critical role in ensuring a swift and smooth integration of RCS into mydealz's existing platforms. "This partnership with mydealz is a prime example of our commitment to helping businesses elevate their digital communications," saidSeckin Arikan, Head of API at Vonage. "I am particularly pleased to see the RCS revolution gaining momentum in the industry. As part of the Ericsson Group, we have been dedicated to RCS development for over a decade, and it is truly exciting to witness its realization. By combining our expertise with mydealz's strategic vision, we're enabling their marketing and CRM teams to deliver dynamic, personalized interactions directly to users' devices. It's not just about sharing deals; it's about growing customer loyalty through meaningful and memorable shopping experiences."

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage. To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

