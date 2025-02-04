EDP Renewables Canada Ltd. Completes Land Purchase for Edgeware Energy Storage Project in Partnership with Caldwell First Nation

Edgeware will be the first Energy Storage Project for EDP Renewables in Canada.

ST. THOMAS, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) alongside EDP Renewables Canada Ltd. (EDPR Canada) partnered with Caldwell First Nation to complete a land purchase agreement on previously unused industrial property for the 75MWac (300 MWh) Edgeware Energy Storage Project (Edgeware) from the City of St. Thomas. Edgeware was awarded a 20-year contract with the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) through the IESO Long-Term I Request for Proposals (RFP). This energy storage project will contribute to the reliability of the Ontario transmission grid to support the province's energy demand and continued growth.

The project is being developed in partnership with Caldwell First Nation and is located within their traditional territory. The revenue generated from the project will be directly invested back into the community. The project is targeting commercial operation as early as 2027. EDPR Canada is a subsidiary of EDP Renewables S.A., a leader in renewable energy development globally with a strong footprint in North America.

"EDPR Canada is proud to be partnering with Caldwell First Nation and the City of St. Thomas on the development and success of the Edgeware project. The project will provide economic benefits locally while also supporting the reliability needs of the province of Ontario," stated Thomas LoTurco, Executive Vice President, Eastern US, Canada & Government Affairs at EDP Renewables North America.

"We are excited to partner with EDPR Canada on the Edgeware Energy Storage Project," said Nikki van Oirschot, Chief of Caldwell First Nation. "This initiative will directly benefit our community while honouring our traditional lands, environmental values, and sovereignty. It's vital for Caldwell to be genuine partners in projects, ensuring our perspectives are recognized and reflected in them."

The City of St. Thomas is undergoing an unprecedented era of manufacturing growth tied to the automotive industry and is excited to support the Edgeware project, which will assist in meeting critical electricity demand moving forward. Edgeware's development will contribute to revitalizing the local economy and facilitate workforce development and job opportunities, all while providing tax payments that directly contribute to city services.

"With the Edgeware project, St. Thomas is reiterating its commitment to this collaboration, focused on attracting manufacturing facilities, job creation, and support of local businesses within the city," said City of St. Thomas Mayor, Joe Preston. "We are proud to work with Caldwell First Nation and EDPR Canada to help make this project a reality."

Edgeware proceeds forward in its development phase with permitting efforts expected to be completed in 2025.

EDP Renewables has a strong history of producing reliable and clean energy for numerous customers throughout Canada. In addition to this project, EDPR Canada operates three projects across the country, including the 297-megawatts (MW) Sharp Hills Wind Farm in Alberta, as well as the100-MW Nation Rise Wind Farm, and 30-MW South Branch Wind Farm which are both located in Ontario. Energy storage development has accelerated throughout the country and will contribute significantly to powering Canada's net-zero transition by 2050. In the near term, 8-12 gigawatts (GW) of energy storage generation is forecasted to optimally support Canada's transition and diversify its electricity supply mix by 2025.

About EDP Renewables Canada

EDP Renewables Canada Ltd. (EDPR Canada) is a wholly owned subsidiary of EDP Renováveis, S.A. EDPR Canada is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has been developing projects since 2012. The company currently operates the South Branch Wind Farm (30 MW), the Nation Rise Wind Farm (100 MW) in Ontario, and the Sharp Hills Wind Farm (297 MW) in Alberta. EDPR Canada has over 1 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage projects in development across the country. The company is supported by EDP Renewables North America, headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 26 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,000 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 11,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Caldwell First Nation

Caldwell First Nation is a vibrant First Nation community located in southwestern Ontario, dedicated to preserving their rich heritage and fostering a sustainable future. With a deep connection to the land, Caldwell prioritizes cultural revitalization, community well-being, and economic development. Chief and Council strive to empower community members through education, health initiatives, capacity building, and community engagement, while honouring ancestors, traditions, and promoting reconciliation. Caldwell embraces diversity, supports the aged, and strives to inspire the next seven generations to thrive in harmony with their values and the natural world.

