Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, successfully collaborated with Utah Tech Week 2025, delivering real-time AI-powered multilingual translation across multiple high-impact events. This collaboration demonstrated the growing demand for language accessibility solutions, reinforcing OneMeta's market traction and leadership in AI-driven multilingual communication.

Utah Tech Week, held from January 27 to February 1, 2025, celebrated Utah's thriving tech and startup ecosystem, featuring a diverse lineup of events designed to foster networking, investment, and innovation. OneMeta's technology enabled seamless, inclusive participation, ensuring that attendees from diverse linguistic backgrounds engaged in real time communication without language barriers.

AI-Powered Translation at High-Impact Events

OneMeta provided simultaneous multilingual translation and real-time speech-to-text transcription at key Utah Tech Week events, including:

"Beyond Words: Empowering Government & Communities Through Connection" (January 31, 2025, Utah State Capitol) - A discussion on AI's role in shaping the future of communication. Notable speakers included: Dominic Thomas, CEO of CloudMojo Tech

"Expanding Utah's Global Impact Through AI" (January 30, 2025, Salt Lake City) - A panel exploring how AI-driven multilingual tools are transforming international business expansion, investment, and accessibility. (Event Link)

"Breaking Barriers: AI & the Future of Inclusive Communication" (January 29, 2025, Kiln Lehi) - A thought leadership session on the intersection of AI, accessibility, and workforce enablement. (Event Link)

By integrating OneMeta's Verbum technology, these events delivered simultaneous AI-powered interpretation across more than 140 languages, ensuring frictionless participation for attendees, startups, and investors.

Industry Leaders Recognize OneMeta's Impact on Tech

"I'm grateful to OneMeta for providing multilingual translation during Utah Tech Week, making the experience more inclusive and accessible for everyone. Their technology not only fosters connection but also supports ADA compliance, reaffirming their tagline 'all voices are heard.'"

- Kyle Spencer, Chief of Staff, Utah Tech Week

"Our collaboration with Utah Tech Week showcased the power of AI-driven translation in breaking down language barriers for businesses, investors, and global innovators. OneMeta is redefining how organizations expand their reach, ensuring that every conversation, pitch, and investment opportunity is truly borderless."

- Saul Leal, CEO, OneMeta Inc.

Accelerating Market Adoption for AI-Powered Multilingual Solutions

OneMeta's participation at Utah Tech Week 2025 highlights the surging demand for scalable, real-time multilingual solutions. The company's AI-powered translation technology is rapidly becoming the preferred solution for global companies, CCaaS platforms, and public sector institutions aiming to:

Increase international market penetration with real-time voice and text translation

Enhance accessibility & compliance, meeting ADA, SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards

Drive cost efficiency by reducing dependency on traditional human interpretation

Expand investor & partner engagement, ensuring borderless communication for high-growth organizations

The success of OneMeta's technology at Utah Tech Week reinforces the company's momentum in enterprise adoption, demonstrating its ability to transform multilingual business interactions, government communication, and global event accessibility.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing AI enables spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's technology supports real-time conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About Utah Tech Week

Utah Tech Week is a grassroots celebration of Utah's tech and startup ecosystem. Held from January 27 to February 1, 2025, the festival featured investors, startups, and industry leaders, all collaborating to expand Utah's global influence in technology and innovation.

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.