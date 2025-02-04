Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce a major repeat order from Agrotopia Ireland. This follows the initial sale of one GLS 808 HydroGreen machine previously announced on January 3, 2024. After the successful completion of a 90-day feed trial, Agrotopia has placed a purchase order for seven additional GLS 808 machines, further expanding its adoption of HydroGreen's sustainable feed solutions.

Agrotopia conducted multiple feed presentations after concluding a trial at its facility at Finnegan's Farm in County Meath, Ireland. This expansion highlights the increasing demand for HydroGreen's automated fresh feed technology, which is transforming beef and dairy farming across Ireland, the UK, and the Middle East.

HydroGreen's GLS 808 system empowers farmers to produce fresh, nutrient-rich feed daily, reducing reliance on imported feed, lowering costs, and improving sustainability. Agrotopia's recent trial in Ireland demonstrated outstanding results, including faster weight gains, improved carcass grades, and reduced feeding costs-leading to greater profitability for farmers.

"This technology is a game-changer for farmers navigating soaring feed costs, climate challenges, and evolving sustainability regulations," said Fiore Macari, Managing Director of Agrotopia Ireland. "Following the remarkable success of our trial and media presentations, we've received significant interest from farming operators across Ireland, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. It's clear that HydroGreen's GLS 808 system is the future of sustainable feed production. With strong demand from farmers in key regions, we anticipate a growing pipeline of additional orders by Q4 2025, with even greater expansion in 2026 and beyond."

The latest purchase order reinforces the exclusive partnership between HydroGreen and Agrotopia Ireland, ensuring farmers across key European markets have access to a scalable and sustainable alternative to traditional feed sources.

"A repeat order is the strongest validation of the impact our technology is having," said Michael Kyne, CFO of HydroGreen. "Agrotopia's success demonstrates the value of our HydroGreen systems in real-world conditions, delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, animal health, and farm profitability. As demand for sustainable feed solutions continues to grow, we look forward to scaling our partnership and expanding our presence across Europe."

Since its launch at Finnegan's Farm in County Meath, Ireland, in July 2024, Agrotopia has experienced overwhelming interest from farmers across multiple regions. Following its Innovation Arena showcase at Ireland's prestigious National Ploughing Championships, the HydroGreen GLS 808 system has become a sought-after solution for progressive beef and dairy farmers seeking cost-effective, climate-smart feed alternatives.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the estimated harvesting capabilities of the machines, nutritional benefits of feed produced by the machines and quality of the feed in general. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Agrotopia

Agrotopia is Ireland's leading hub for sustainable agriculture, dedicated to transforming livestock feeding through innovation. Located in the Boyne Valley, County Meath, Agrotopia integrates advanced hydroponic technology with eco-conscious practices to redefine modern farming. Through a strategic partnership with HydroGreen, a global leader in hydroponic innovation, Agrotopia has developed a cutting-edge system that produces fresh, nutrient-rich fodder for livestock year-round. Its automated hydroponic facility at Finnegans Farm provides a reliable, high-performance feed solution that enhances animal well-being, improves agricultural efficiency, and reduces environmental impact.

Committed to empowering farmers with sustainable and efficient solutions, Agrotopia continues to drive advancements in agricultural technology, optimizing productivity while preserving natural resources. For more information, please visit their website or watch HydroGreen's technology in use at their facilities here.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239475

SOURCE: CubicFarm Systems Corp.