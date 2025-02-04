Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from on its continuing exploration program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas project, which is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

President, Scott Emerson, commented: We have now completed exploration over the entire 1.7 km and 1.4 km long Soledad and Soledad II structures with mineralization occurring over the entire strike lengths. This gives us confidence that mineralization continues along strike and at depth of the past producing Las Coloradas mine (300M) and also increases our confidence for our upcoming drill program.

Kingsmen has identified a new target area (DBD) for diamond drilling. This is in addition to the Mine, Aguilar and Leona target areas previously announced. The DBD target covers an area of historic underground artisanal mining between the Mine and Leona zones on the Soledad structure (Figure 1, Figure 2 (enlarged scale) and Table 1). The old underground workings show stopes up to 5 meters wide and 4.0 meters high. Where the mineralized structure rolls and flattens dilatant zones up to 3.0 meters can form. All historic workings have been above the water table (+/- 125 meters). As with all the target areas there has been no drilling to test the mineralization at depth where blind extensions to the mineralized structures, as well as new structures, are likely at depth.

There are strong similarities/parallels with the mineralization in the underground Santa Barbara mine where vein systems vary from 3 to 6.5 km along strike and the vertical extension of the shoots have a vertical extension of up to 900 meters.

The Las Coloradas mineralization is on the southeast flank of a prominent aeromagnetic high interpreted to be a buried felsic intrusive body. The felsic intrusives associated with the Soledad and other structures are likely linked to this body and the setting is favourable for porphyry, skarn and epithermal vein mineralization.

Table 1

Sample Width (m) Ag ppm Au ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm 1 1 201.98 0.205 289 17080 106860 2 0.9 90.28 0.033 38 7050 1920 3 1.1 0.5 0.005 59.6 72 125 4 0.8 82.3 0.021 50.7 10520 20770 5 0.7 19.8 0.014 65.4 2370 10740 6 0.6 2.9 0.0025 51.9 251 1140 7 0.6 80.8 0.126 136 13200 30130 8 0.7 54 0.064 62.9 4980 12230 9 0.6 28.7 0.021 40.8 3430 10070 10 0.7 268.42 0.359 88.7 41180 101060 11 1.2 14.9 0.062 64.1 2010 2850 12 1.2 40.5 0.031 56.3 2550 11670 13 1.3 21.4 0.089 47.7 2070 6510 14 1.2 38.1 0.012 98.1 5520 16600 15 1 33.7 0.0025 93.2 5390 13490 16 1.1 28.5 0.0025 69.5 6000 6460 17 1.3 43.6 0.206 79.1 5910 37810 18 1.1 23.9 0.104 39.6 2670 4250 19 0.9 15.9 0.0025 63.8 2270 1730 20 1.2 48 0.517 33.3 1760 11730 21 0.8 11.4 0.006 59.6 1660 3650 22 1.1 242.87 0.026 156 44410 47880 23 0.7 75.4 0.241 85.4 9001 37290 24 0.9 51.7 0.184 75.8 5760 23240 25 1.2 13 0.032 41.2 1850 3240 26 1.1 93.54 0.079 99 19250 33790 27 0.9 308.16 0.241 213 44790 210440 28 0.8 198.34 0.334 51.8 49840 50720 29 0.9 187.48 0.726 79.3 38630 66110 30 0.8 395.87 0.457 184 45770 35310 31 0.8 41.5 0.139 143 1320 239270 32 0.8 30.8 0.006 39.6 7520 4180 33 0.7 73.2 0.073 99.8 8379 37590 34 0.7 17 0.006 56.8 1850 7020 35 0.5 335.23 0.267 171 33140 106220 36 1.6 41.7 0.007 42.4 7820 5620 37 1.4 25.8 0.032 49.7 3050 11990 38 1.1 6.8 0.016 35.9 874 1990 39 1.4 27.5 0.007 73.6 2550 13690 40 1.1 7.11 0.0025 34.5 1350 1170 41 0.8 168.65 0.453 46.6 30770 16210

All samples were analyzed by ALS Chemex, Chihuahua. All samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. All samples were also analyzed for 35 elements by aqua regia extraction with ICP-AES finish.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidago de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map, https:// www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other on -trend, high- grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project and receipt of regulatory approval, are forward-looking statements. Although Kingsmen believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Kingsmen can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Kingsmen's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: Kingsmen's ability to make the required payments under the definitive agreements; and Kingsmen's ability to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Kingsmen's expectations include risks associated with the business of Kingsmen; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project; non-completion of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Las Coloradas Project; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Kingsmen's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Kingsmen does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

