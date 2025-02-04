Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce is pleased to announce key milestones achieved in 2024 and the Company's expected outlook for 2025. With a strong year of growth and strategic expansions, management of the Company believes that it is well-positioned to surpass 100 franchise territories by the end of 2025, driven by strong industry demand and operational efficiency.

"2024 was an important year for Stardust Solar, reflecting the strength of our franchise model and the growing demand for solar energy and storage solutions," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO. "With over $2M in signed contracts for work that is set to commence this year, and a clear path to expand our franchise footprint, we expect that that 2025 will be another year of growth."

Highlights and 2024 Achievements

Stardust Solar achieved significant growth in 2024. The Company sold approximately 1,500 kW of Solar PV systems and over 1,000 kW-hours of Energy Storage systems during 2024, marking a 94% year-over-year increase from 2023, and signifying a strong market demand. These sales have also created a significant backlog of work for the Company. The company completed installations of 1,200 kilowatts ("kW") of Solar PV Capacity and 189 kW-hours of Energy Storage Capacity in 2024, reflecting strong operational efficiency, and leaving a system-wide backlog of more than $2,000,000 in signed residential solar and energy storage contracts set to be completed in early 2025.

The Company achieved its primary goal of a public listing and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 7, 2024 under ticker symbol SUN.

The Company also recently completed an acquisition of 100% of the assets of U.S. based Solar Grids Development LLC ("Solar Grids"), which management believes will provide the Company with a clear path to growth in the U.S. for 2025.

Franchise Growth

At the beginning of 2024, Stardust Solar's franchise network included 28 franchise territories operated by 21 franchise operators. Bolstered by integrating 49 new U.S. territories through the Solar Grids asset acquisition, the Company increasing their footprint to a current 78 franchise territories operated by 27 franchise operators. This includes twenty franchise operators covering 28 territories in Canada and seven franchise operators covering 50 territories in the United States. Management believes that this strategic alignment and U.S. expansion positions the Company for sustainable growth and market impact.

Strategic Partnerships

In 2024, the Company expanded their agreement with Tesla to distribute and install the Tesla Powerwall across the entire United States market, enhancing its product offerings and market reach in the United States. Stardust Solar also secured an exclusive agreement with Rematek Energie Inc. for Tesla Powerwall distribution in Quebec, further enhancing its product offerings and market reach into the Quebec market; and expanded its certified training programs, providing industry-leading education to over 2,500 renewable energy professionals across North America, strengthening its role as a leader in solar energy training.

2025 Outlook

Stardust Solar is targeting additional franchise expansions, with plans to complete their registrations to operate in every state as a master-franchise in the U.S., and to surpass 100 total franchise territories by the end of 2025, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The Company focuses on high-demand U.S. markets, leveraging attractive incentives such as the 30% ITC Federal Tax Credit and regional programs in Ontario and British Columbia. Alongside this growth, Stardust Solar hopes to achieve higher revenue targets in 2025, underpinned by ongoing franchise support, product innovation, and strategic partnerships designed to enhance overall shareholder value.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters, including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Email: investors@stardustsolar.com

Website: www.stardustsolar.com

