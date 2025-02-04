WellBalance, LLC: WellBalance Announces the Publication of Study Elucidating Key Drivers of Well-Being and Human Flourishing

Demonstrates Power of the Well-being Balance and Lived Experiences Model of Positive Well-being

WellBalance is excited to announce the publication of its latest scientific manuscript, "Well-Being Balance and Lived Experiences: Understanding the Impact of Life Situations on Human Flourishing," in Frontiers in Psychiatry: Public Mental Health (https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1516729). This study sheds new light on the most significant indicators and drivers of well-being and offers a comprehensive view of how different life situations contribute to human flourishing. The study findings demonstrate the utility of WellBalance's Well-being Balance and Lived Experiences (WBAL) Model of positive well-being to assess specific factors underlying well-being and flourishing and guide design of tailored well-being interventions.

WellBalance Model of Positive Wellbeing

The WellBalance Model of positive wellbeing integrates a full range of positive human experiences and feelings into an accessible framework and assessment to guide design of personalized, actionable positivity plans to improve individuals' wellbeing.

Key Study Findings

Life Situations as Drivers of Well-Being : The study found that relationship status, parenting, and employment situations have a significantly greater impact on overall well-being than age, gender, or income. Companionate relationships and parenting were especially strong predictors of positive well-being.

Social Connection and Purposeful Contribution : Social connection and the opportunity to contribute to others' well-being were identified as key drivers of feelings of efficacy and significance, which together play a critical role in overall flourishing.

Mindset Positivity and Well-Being Breadth : The research highlights the importance for well-being and resilience of cultivating a positive mindset and engaging in a variety of positive experiences and feelings across activity and excitement levels, from active to mindful to calm.

Time Affluence and Agency : Having both time affluence and agency over work and life decisions significantly enhances well-being by fostering a wider range of positive experiences and feelings, and a more positive mindset.

Motivation, Meaning, and Mattering: Feelings of significance, arising from social connections and purposeful contributions, plus autonomy and an ability to effect change are key drivers of intrinsic motivation and overall well-being, suggesting a unified model of motivation, meaning and mattering.

Advancing the Science of Well-Being

This groundbreaking study utilized the innovative Well-Being Balance and Lived Experiences (WBAL) Assessment, which evaluates the frequency and breadth of positive experiences and feelings across a range of life domains, activity and excitement levels. The findings underscore the importance of balance across physical, mental, social, and purposeful dimensions of well-being, providing actionable insights for individuals and organizations seeking to improve life satisfaction, resilience and well-being.

Enabling Personalized Well-Being Interventions

The WellBalance WBAL Assessment offers a transformative approach to designing personalized well-being plans. By identifying specific sources of well-being, the tool enables design of tailored interventions to enhance resilience and life satisfaction. These insights have practical applications for workplaces, educational institutions, and community programs aiming to promote flourishing.

WellBalance and the WellBalance Institute are dedicated to advancing the science of well-being through innovative research and practical tools. Based in Boston, MA, and Laguna Niguel, CA, WellBalance's mission is to improve lives by fostering life balance, resilience and mindset positivity through scientifically validated methods.

