Surplus Solutions Expands Global Offerings with Refurbished Analytical and Medical Equipment, Supported by New Brand and Website Launch

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surplus Solutions, a global leader in Equipment Lifecycle Management (ELM) services, specializing in procuring and reselling laboratory, processing, and packaging equipment is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include Certified Surplus refurbished equipment and a growing portfolio of medical equipment, now available to customers worldwide. This milestone, made possible through the company's 2024 acquisition of FAMECO, a European leader in laboratory and medical equipment refurbishment, strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality refurbished solutions globally.

To support its expansion, Surplus Solutions has introduced a newly redesigned website at https://ssllc.com, a refreshed brand identity, and a new logo that represents the company's commitment to innovation and global growth.

Expanding Global Access to Refurbished Lab and Medical Equipment

With the addition of a dedicated refurbishment facility in the U.S., Surplus Solutions is now offering certified refurbished lab and medical equipment to customers across North America and globally. This expansion builds on the expertise of FAMECO, acquired in 2024, and represents a significant milestone in the company's growth. By leveraging FAMECO's established processes and extending capabilities to the U.S., Surplus Solutions is now positioned to provide high-quality, cost-effective refurbished equipment with comprehensive quality assurance-bringing greater value and accessibility to customers worldwide.

"Expanding our refurbishment operations to the U.S. is an exciting step that allows us to better serve our customers with cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions, while minimizing the risks often associated with traditional 'as is' secondhand equipment sales," said Joe Reale, CEO of Surplus Solutions. "This investment strengthens our position as a global leader and lays the foundation for future growth in technical services across lab and medical equipment offerings."

New Website and Brand to Support Growth

To complement this expansion, Surplus Solutions has launched a newly designed website offering:

A streamlined, user-friendly experience for browsing and purchasing equipment.

Detailed product information and specifications for informed decision-making.

Expanded service offerings, including logistics, appraisals, and asset management solutions.

Enhanced support for buyers and sellers, simplifying the equipment lifecycle process.

The refreshed brand and website reinforce Surplus Solutions' commitment to delivering maximum value and positioning itself as a trusted partner for pre-owned, used and refurbished laboratory and medical equipment worldwide.

Surplus Solutions invites customers to explore the new website and learn more about its expanded capabilities. Visit the new site today at https://ssllc.com.

About Surplus Solutions

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Woonsocket, RI, Surplus Solutions is a leading provider of Equipment Lifecycle Management (ELM) services, specializing in procuring and reselling laboratory, processing, and packaging equipment for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. With over 240,000 square feet of warehouse space across the U.S. and Europe, Surplus Solutions offers an extensive inventory of high-quality equipment. In 2024, the company expanded its global presence through the acquisition of FAMECO, an international leader in the sale and refurbishment of laboratory and medical equipment. With its newly established U.S. refurbishment facility and a vast network covering more than 50 countries, Surplus Solutions continues to provide trusted solutions to maximize the value of surplus assets.

For more details, visit https://ssllc.com.

