04.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
BRW Trucking, Logistics: BRW Recognizes Top Contract Carriers for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

OXFORD, AL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / BRW, an industry leader in trucking, warehousing, logistics and fulfillment, is pleased to announce its Top Contract Carriers for 2024. These esteemed companies have demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication, and commitment throughout 2024, embodying the core values of Innovation, Integrity and Excellence.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding carriers as our Top Contract Carriers for 2024. Their unwavering commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction is the foundation of our success. It is truly a pleasure to work with such dedicated and professional teams who share our passion for delivering exceptional service. On behalf of everyone at BRW, thank you for your partnership, and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Here's to another year of collaboration and shared success!" said Thomas "TK" Bardwell, Senior Vice President of Logistics at BRW.

The selection process for the BRW Top Contract Carriers involved a comprehensive evaluation based on:

  • Service

  • Safety

  • Integrity

  • Volume

  • Tracking

  • Communication

  • Billing Accuracy and Timeliness

The following companies have been honored as BRW's Top Contract Carriers for 2024 (in no particular order):

  • 4M Express

  • Adams Motor Express

  • BCP Transportation

  • E & E Transfer Company

  • EIB Transport Inc

  • Evergreen Forest Products

  • Goblin Express LLC

  • H&M Trucking, Inc

  • J Par Trucking Inc

  • Landstar

  • M&R Trucking

  • PAM International Inc

  • Pink Panthers, Inc.

  • R and L Carriers

  • Xtreme Logistics

Each of these carriers has exemplified a steadfast commitment to excellence, consistently meeting and surpassing the rigorous standards set by BRW.

"Our core carriers are the backbone to our success at BRW," said Johnny Ross, Senior Broker at BRW. "We have some of the toughest carrier requirements out there, and this list represents only the top 15, but there are dozens more who fell just below #15 who are just as crucial. Through our partnerships and your help, we could not succeed in delivering on the promises and needs of our customers. Thank you all, here's to a promising 2025!"

"On July 10, 2024, BR Williams Logistics, LLC. was acquired by Haney and White, marking the beginning of BRW and an exciting new chapter for our company," said Nate Haney, CEO of BRW. "With this partnership, we are expanding and strengthening our logistics department, opening new opportunities for growth and innovation across the county. We're thrilled to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers with even greater resources and expertise. The future is bright, and we're excited to grow together!"

To learn more about BRW, visit BRWnow.com.

About BRW

BRW, headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, is a leading provider of logistics, transportation, brokerage, and warehousing services nationwide. The company integrates the expertise of B.R. Williams Trucking, LLC., B.R. Williams Logistics, LLC., Haney and White Logistics, and Running Ox Logistics, leveraging their combined strengths in freight brokerage, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive logistics management. With operations spanning Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, BRW employs over 300 employees and manages over 175 tractors, more than 700 trailers, and five warehouses totaling over one million square feet. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its diverse customer base. Learn more at BRWnow.com.

Contact:

Tristin Schifferdecker
PR Manager
(502) 599-6142
tschifferdecker@priceweber.com

SOURCE: BRW Trucking, Logistics



