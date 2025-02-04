C-Bond Systems, Inc.: C-Bond Systems Completes $3 Million Debt Forgiveness and Equity Redemption Transaction with its Secured Creditors

This transaction eliminates the Company's secured debt and redeems all its Series C Preferred Stock while positioning the Company for new growth opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, TX and POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC PINK:CBNT) today announced that it has completed a debt forgiveness, equity redemption, and strict foreclosure transaction with its secured creditors valued at more than $3 million.

Per the terms of the agreement, over $2 million of senior debt was forgiven and approximately $1 million of equity, which included Series C Preferred shares, common shares, and warrants, was redeemed and returned to the Company.

As consideration, the Company agreed to a foreclosure on the Company's 80% ownership of its Patriot Glass Solutions, LLC ("PGS") subsidiary, its related patents, and other assets. The Company will continue to be a sales representative for PGS products and will continue to be involved in the manufacturing of C-Bond products. The Company is also pursuing new business opportunities.

"We are pleased that we are able to substantially strengthen our balance sheet through this significant debt elimination and equity redemption agreement. Although we would have preferred to retain our intellectual property, the net result positions us for continued success with PGS products and new opportunities that the Company is pursuing."

Additional details of the transaction are available in the Company's Form 8-K, which was filed with the SEC today.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) markets the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

