Commerce, California and Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - TOUS les JOURS (TLJ), a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has begun rolling out new sustainable, plant-based plastic straws to store locations across the United States. The straws are made with PHACT PHA biopolymer, which is produced by CJ Biomaterials, Inc (CJ BMS), a leading producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers. In addition to being made from a safe, biobased material, the new straws are durable, flexible, and won't become soggy in a beverage.

"Introducing straws made from safe, plant-based materials to our U.S. stores is a meaningful step in sustainability that complements our dedication to incorporating plant-based menu items our guests love," said Regina Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer, TOUS les JOURS. "As we expand to over 200 TOUS les JOURS locations this year, reducing our environmental footprint is more important than ever to meet our sustainability goals."

Building on the successful introduction of PHACT PHA-based straws at TOUS les JOURS stores across South Korea in 2023, CJ BMS began developing a new biobased PHA compound that could meet certifications for both compostability and marine biodegradability. In 2024, CJ BMS successfully launched PHACT CB0400A, a PHA compound made from CJ BMS' unique grades of amorphous and semi-crystalline PHA biopolymers. These component grades are certified as OK biodegradable MARINE by TÜV Austria, commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute, and biobased by the USDA BioPreferred program.

Using this new PHA solution, CJ BMS partnered with ANU Drinkware, a manufacturer of sustainable straws, to produce the plant-based straws that met the size and performance requirements for straws used in TOUS les JOURS stores.

"The success of PHACT PHA straws at TOUS les JOURS reflects the expectations of consumers looking to brands to adopt safe, compostable solutions for food serviceware, such as straws," said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer of CJ Biomaterials. "This launch also highlights how the collaboration between brands, converters, and biopolymer manufacturers, can accelerate the commercialization of biobased products that are circular, sustainable, and functional."

Producing PHACT PHA begins when plant feedstocks capture and sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide in sugars through the process of photosynthesis. These sugars are then fermented by bacteria to produce PHA biopolymer that has a low carbon footprint in addition to being compostable and biodegradable in marine and soil environments. CJ Biomaterials' unique PHA technology can produce a broad range of PHA polymers from fully amorphous to semi-crystalline.





TOUS les JOURS is expanding its use of plant-based straws produced with PHACT PHA, a low carbon, biopolymer from CJ Biomaterials to stores in the United States.



To learn more about PHACT PHA and its use in straws, cutlery, and flexible films, follow CJ Biomaterials on Linkedin or visit cjbiomaterials.com. For more information on TOUS les JOURS and their locations, follow them on Instagram or visit tljus.com.

About TOUS Les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means "Every day" in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods - artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages - baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 150 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,750 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) under the PHACT brand. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience. To learn more about PHACT PHA, visit cjbiomaterials.com.

