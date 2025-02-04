Laxxon Medical Announces Positive Pilot PK Study Results for Advanced Levodopa/Carbidopa Asset for Parkinson's Disease, LMX.5



New York, 02/04/2025 / 09:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Laxxon Medical



Laxxon Medical, a leading pharmaceutical technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced drug delivery systems, today announced the positive results from the Company's pilot nonclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study for its new generation levodopa/carbidopa asset for Parkinson's disease (PD), LXM.5. The patented asset seeks to solves crucial problems found with generic levodopa/carbidopa treatments. The LXM.5 pilot study reveals an 80% bioavailability increase compared to competing products combining levodopa and carbidopa. The study additionally shows sustained and smooth levodopa levels in the blood stream. Laxxon's LXM.5 can achieve such improved bioavailability and levodopa levels due to the sequential release of the levodopa and carbidopa compounds. Laxxon was granted the patent for sequential release in 2022. "The duration of our LXM.5 dosage is about 8 hours, so three tablets a day can cover 24-hours, compared to 6-8 conventional tablets a day," Laxxon Medical Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Dr. Achim Schneeberger PhD said. "Considering the coverage of LXM.5, we can offer a treatment for all 'off periods' during the day, including the 'early morning off'."



Early morning off (EMO), also known as early morning akinesia, is one of the first motor complications to manifest and frequently signals the onset of additional motor complications in PD.



"It is noteworthy that the smooth Levodopa blood profile of LXM.5 is reminiscent of that achieved with pump systems, which place a significant burden on patients and their quality of life," Dr. Schneeberger said. "Thus, LXM.5 holds the promise of converting oral levodopa therapy from a pulsatile to a continuous levodopa exposure shown by pump systems to positively impact treatment efficacy and disease complications such as dyskinesias." Levodopa is in a class of medications called central nervous system agents which are converted to dopamine in the brain. Carbidopa is in a class of medications called decarboxylase inhibitors which works by preventing levodopa from being broken down before it reaches the brain. The combination of levodopa and carbidopa is used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. These symptoms are caused by a lack of dopamine, a natural substance usually found in the brain. Laxxon's proprietary SPID®-Technology is an advanced manufacturing platform. It facilitates the creation of complex drug geometries and unique API combinations that are unattainable with traditional methods.



"Our ultimate goal is to optimize the PK profile to increase drug efficacy and reduce side effects for patients," Chief Operations Officer (COO) Klaus Kühne said. About Laxxon Medical Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of smart drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3D screen printing (3DSP) technology platform. SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization. With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EU, which fast tracks product routes to market. Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of more than 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims. Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com . Media Contact Frances Hoggard, Communications Manager frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com SOURCE: Laxxon Medical



02/04/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group



