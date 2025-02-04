Suspected fraudsters are using false identities to claim they are interested in solar modules. The wholesalers typically respond by delivering the requested products, but the scammers never actually pay for their orders. These are not isolated cases, as a clear pattern has emerged. From pv magazine Germany The German solar industry faces a recurring scam in which fraudsters, using false identities, order solar modules and then vanish without paying for them. The scam primarily affects wholesalers. One victim has reported six-figure losses to pv magazine, and police have confirmed that there is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...