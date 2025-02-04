Toluna, a global leader in insights and panel solutions, is redefining market research again with the launch of Toluna HarmonAIze Personas. This breakthrough technology introduces survey-taking synthetic personas that mimic real human behavior, transforming claims testing and allowing brands to react to market changes with unprecedented speed and scale.

Synthetic Personas, Real Intelligence

Toluna HarmonAIze Personas is the latest advancement within Toluna HarmonAIze, the synthetic data solution suite introduced in 2024. Seamlessly integrated within the Toluna Start ecosystem for serviced claims testing, these synthetic respondents are ready at a moment's notice and possess realistic life histories and deep layers of attitudes, motivations, and memory, ensuring consistent responses across survey questions. Each persona is constructed from anonymized first-party data sourced from Toluna's U.S. panel of 19.4 million participants, with detailed attributes spanning demographics, psychographics, lifestyle, and consumption habits, offering a high degree of fidelity to real-world data.

Faster Scalable Claims Testing and Decision-Making

Toluna HarmonAIze Personas launches first within claims testing to give clients an AI-powered solution for faster, more iterative decision-making. Using synthetic personas, brands can test more claims simultaneously and optimize strategies in real time.

Individualized Personas, Smarter Insights

Unlike other AI-generated personas, each Toluna synthetic respondent is a distinct synthetic survey-taker designed to mimic an individual human response rather than the average response of a segment or subgroup. This level of individualization enhances predictive accuracy, enabling brands to refine marketing tactics and anticipate consumer preferences with greater precision at scale.

A New Era of AI-Driven Research

"The launch of Toluna HarmonAIze Personas demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven research," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. "This launch is not just a breakthrough moment but another major chapter in the long-term AI strategy we've been committed to for years. Our synthetic personas are not simply data points-they reason, express emotion, and have distinct perspectives. By integrating them with our Claims solution in the Toluna Start platform, we are giving brands a powerful tool to simulate and predict real consumer behavior with unmatched speed."

Toluna HarmonAIze Personas is available for claims testing research in the US and will soon be expanded to other markets, starting with the UK and France, as Toluna continues to deploy this transformative technology. Future releases already in the pipeline will focus on enabling synthetic personas as a DIY offering, deploying them in other relevant solutions, as well as further refining their lifelike attributes.

For more information or to express interest in participating in trials, visit our website or contact Toluna today.

About Toluna

Toluna is a leading global research and insights provider that empowers clients to make smarter data-driven decisions. Combining our flexible platform, cutting-edge technology, expansive portfolio, and passionate experts, we simplify our clients' work and enable them to deliver greater business impact.

From DIY to full-service consultancy, Toluna's unique approach can be tailored to fit any time, budget, and resourcing needs. With over 40 offices across the globe, we deliver research in 70+ countries to the world's leading brands. More information at www.tolunacorporate.com.

Scott Axcell, Chief Marketing Officer

Scott.Axcell@Toluna.com