INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: JLC LIVE Returns to Providence for Milestone 30th Anniversary

JLC LIVE , the most anticipated regional trade event for residential construction, returns to the Rhode Island Convention Center, March 27-29, 2025. Marking its milestone 30th anniversary, JLC LIVE has hosted thousands of residential construction professionals from the northeast and beyond, offering top-tier education, hands on training and an expansive expo showcasing the latest advancements in the residential construction industry for three decades.

This year the event features over 40 immersive education sessions, 20 interactive building clinics and real-world jobsite demonstrations led by expert contractors. From building codes to climate resilience, embracing artificial intelligence (AI). The workshop and presentations cover vital topics at the forefront of the industry.

Expert builders will demonstrate skills and techniques in building clinics concentrating on framing, building technology, exteriors, decks, high performance building, indoor air quality, roofing and trim carpentry. In addition, 10 exhibiting companies will lead exhibitor demonstrations, engaging builders to learn new skills in a hands-on and focused environment, increasing personal and face-to-face access to experts.

Trends in residential building forecasted to gain traction this year include resilient design practices, use of flood resistance materials and heat-resistant structures are expected to see larger adoption. Innovations in durable materials and design protect homes from natural disasters and simplify repairs and rebuilds, ensuring safety, stability and long-term cost efficiency.

" Demand for stronger structures is at an all-time high , fueled by the need for longer lasting, more durable and resiliency in construction. JLC LIVE continues to remain hyper-focused on connecting the highest-grade companies and builders to one another, creating more integration between builders and brands they can trust." says Sue Pino, Show Director of JLC LIVE. "Throughout our past 30 years, the event has brought the most experienced experts together to pave the way in smarter and better building. The anniversary reflects the strength of the residential buildings' community and our commitment to provide solutions to help our industry adapt to a rapidly changing world."

In addition to the main program, JLC LIVE offers the JLC LIVE En Español program, featuring sessions and workshops in Spanish tailored to serve Hispanic contractors. Furthermore, the Women in Construction Roundtable will provide a collaborative and empowering platform for women professionals to share experiences and build networks in the construction sector.

The exhibition hall will host over 250 exhibitors, including leading manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers such as Andersen Windows & Doors, AZEK & TIMBERTECH, CertainTeed, Cornerstone Building Brands, DAP Global, Inc., Deckorators, Huber Engineered Woods, LP Building Solutions, Marvin, Masonite, Pella Windows & Doors, Stabila, TimberHP, US Tool and Fastener with Festool, VERSATEX Building Products and Westlake Royal Building Products. This platform provides a unique opportunity for attendees to interact face-to face with industry experts and explore the latest products and services.

The residential construction market is poised for significant growth, with projection estimating $242.9 million increase from 2025 to 2029. This momentum is driven by rising household formation rates and increased demand for new housing units, underscoring the critical role of JLC LIVE in equipping professionals with practical tools and knowledge.

Registration is still open for the upcoming event. Please visit www.jlclive.com to attend.

About JLC LIVE

JLC LIVE is the most anticipated regional trade event of the year for residential construction. Remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other tradesmen and women learn from the leading industry experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations, and classroom-style conference sessions.?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire