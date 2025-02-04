Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Shipwell, a leader in cloud-based transportation management, visibility, and freight procurement solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. This collaboration integrates Tive's cutting-edge tracking and data solutions directly into Shipwell's Transportation Management System (TMS), setting a new standard for transparency and operational efficiency in logistics management.

Empowering Supply Chains with Unmatched Visibility

In today's fast-paced logistics landscape, supply chain visibility is critical to success. The integration of Tive's trackers into Shipwell's TMS offers businesses unparalleled access to real-time tracking and temperature monitoring, ensuring transparency and control at every step. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors deliver constant updates on shipment location and conditions, including temperature, humidity, shock, light, and tilt-enabling companies to protect sensitive goods and maintain compliance with safety standards.

"Our partnership with Tive underscores Shipwell's commitment to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that improve supply chain visibility and increase efficiency," said Greg Price, Co-Founder and CEO of Shipwell. "By integrating best in-class IoT technology directly into our platform, we're delivering the real-time insights our customers need to make informed decisions and mitigate risks."

"By integrating Tive's real-time tracking technology into Shipwell, customers can now make quicker, more informed decisions-and get ground-truth data about their loads straight from their TMS," said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. "This collaboration sets a new benchmark for real-time visibility in logistics, as leading TMS providers such as Shipwell and its customers are starting to experience the tangible value that comes from using Tive trackers, data, and API integrations."

Simplifying IoT Integration Across Platforms

Shipwell's platform simplifies IoT integration. Users can access data from any provider using the same API key and data model already in use, retrieving IoT data for shipments and orders regardless of the source. By standardizing the integration process, Shipwell eliminates the complexity of varying APIs and data formats, delivering a consistent and efficient experience for every need.

"Logistics managers no longer need to toggle between platforms to track their shipments or monitor conditions," added Shawna Aubin, Product Manager at Shipwell. "This integration brings everything into one place-helping teams save time, reduce complexity, and focus on delivering exceptional service to their customers."

Key Benefits of the Shipwell-Tive Partnership

Enhanced Visibility: Tive trackers provide constant tracking and logging, greatly improving the transparency of all logistics-related processes.

Tive trackers provide constant tracking and logging, greatly improving the transparency of all logistics-related processes. Increased Efficiency : Access all tracker data directly in the Shipwell platform, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple systems. With everything centralized in one place, teams save time, reduce manual effort, and streamline workflows-allowing them to focus on optimizing operations and driving better business outcomes.

: Access all tracker data directly in the Shipwell platform, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple systems. With everything centralized in one place, teams save time, reduce manual effort, and streamline workflows-allowing them to focus on optimizing operations and driving better business outcomes. Improved Decision-Making: Access to real-time data allows for faster decision-making processes, elimination of delayed dangers, and an increase in overall productivity.

Access to real-time data allows for faster decision-making processes, elimination of delayed dangers, and an increase in overall productivity. Proactive Risk Mitigation : Proactively address potential issues by monitoring storage conditions and ensuring compliance with safety standards, thereby reducing the risk of product loss or damage.

: Proactively address potential issues by monitoring storage conditions and ensuring compliance with safety standards, thereby reducing the risk of product loss or damage. Sustainability: Optimize routes and reduce fuel consumption, contributing to lower carbon emissions and a more environmentally-friendly supply chain.

Real-World Applications and a Smarter, Greener Future

IoT technology delivers significant value across industries-such as food & beverage, grocery, oil & gas, manufacturing, and retail-by enabling precise monitoring and control:

Cold Chain & Perishables Tracking : Monitor temperature and humidity of perishable goods to prevent spoilage and ensure shelf readiness

: Monitor temperature and humidity of perishable goods to prevent spoilage and ensure shelf readiness High-Value & Hazardous Goods Monitoring : Securely track luxury items, electronics, and volatile materials to minimize loss and ensure safe transportation

: Securely track luxury items, electronics, and volatile materials to minimize loss and ensure safe transportation Finished Goods Visibility: Provide real-time location updates during transit to optimize distribution and enhance customer satisfaction

As industries face increasing pressure to improve sustainability, the Shipwell-Tive partnership provides solutions that go beyond operational efficiency. IoT-driven insights enable route optimization, reduced fuel consumption, and lower carbon emissions-helping companies achieve environmental goals while delivering superior service.

About Shipwell

At Shipwell, we empower supply chains with enhanced efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. Our comprehensive TMS platform integrates transportation management, visibility, and procurement to meet the diverse needs of shippers. Recognized by industry experts such as Gartner, Food Logistics, and Deloitte, Shipwell is positioned as a leader in logistics innovation. For more information, please visit www.shipwell.com.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 900 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com.

