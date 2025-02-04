Investments to focus on comprehensive protection for most at risk small and medium sized businesses

VikingCloud, a global cybersecurity and PCI compliance company, is working with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, to help small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) protect themselves from cybercrime.

SMBs continue to be a top target for cybercriminals with one in three experiencing a cyber attack1 because they are typically the least prepared. Only 29% rate their current cyber defenses as mature enough to protect against breaches.2

The companies are investing to design and develop innovative cybersecurity solutions that empower SMBs to understand their cyber defense posture, remediate their vulnerabilities, and become more resilient to evolving cyber threats.

The integration sees Mastercard's highly developed risk scoring and evaluation capabilities join with VikingCloud's cybersecurity remediation development capabilities and existing global community of millions of merchant customer locations.

Jim Burke, Chief Executive Officer at VikingCloud said: "Prior technology obstacles challenged most SMBs from easily accessing cyber defense solutions that addressed their budget and internal technical resource constraints. VikingCloud and Mastercard are joining forces to create low-touch, high-value cybersecurity solutions that help reduce risk and build trust with merchants so they can focus on running and building their businesses with less chance of disruption today and in the future."

Johan Gerber, Executive Vice President, Head of Security Solutions at Mastercard said: "Small and medium sized businesses form the bedrock of the economy, spurring innovation and entrepreneurship. Yet their size can leave them vulnerable to cyber attacks. That's why we continue to invest in innovation to help them. With VikingCloud, we will bring practical cybersecurity solutions to millions of SMBs to enable their success."

VikingCloud manages cybersecurity and PCI compliance for more than four million merchants globally on behalf of the industry's largest processors, acquirers, and independent sales organizations (ISOs). Additional partnership details will be released later this year. The first co-developed solutions will be available to VikingCloud's customers in Q2 2025.

