Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today that thousands of transportation organizations have standardized on Samsara. Transportation leaders recognize Samsara as the solution to their most pressing challenges and are achieving significant value from its platform, including an average of more than $2M in fleet-related benefits per organization annually.

For nearly a decade, Samsara has partnered closely with the transportation industry on its digital transformation. Samsara's customers include leading organizations from around the world, including ArcBest, Chalk Mountain Services, Coshocton Trucking, Dohrn Transfer Company, Estes, Fraikin, Fraley Schilling, Garcia's Trucking, JJX Logistics, Roman Mayer Logistics Group, Stafex, Transports Perbet, UniGroup, Werner Enterprises, XPO, and more.

"At Werner, safety is at the top of our core values and is central to everything we do. That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with Samsara. They hear our feedback and ideas, and it's exciting to have found an innovator just as invested in our success as we are," said Jaime Hamm, Senior Vice President of Safety and Recruiting at Werner Enterprises.

Samsara's AI-powered platform, trained on the world's largest Connected Operations dataset, uniquely empowers customers to achieve significant operational improvements and better serve their communities. Customers have reported a range of benefits, including:

Reduced accident rates by improving driver safety behaviors and exonerating non-fault drivers. Enhanced driver and cargo protections during emergency or compromising situations through alerts.

by improving driver safety behaviors and exonerating non-fault drivers. Enhanced driver and cargo protections during emergency or compromising situations through alerts. Lowered fuel spend by monitoring idling in real-time and identifying patterns to cut waste. Seamlessly managed mixed fuel fleets, from maintenance to utilization.

by monitoring idling in real-time and identifying patterns to cut waste. Seamlessly managed mixed fuel fleets, from maintenance to utilization. Decreased violations and improved compliance by simplifying driver workflows and ensuring task completion.

by simplifying driver workflows and ensuring task completion. Kept insurance costs down by reducing the frequency and severity of claims.

"Samsara's focus has and will continue to be delivering for our customers. We achieve this by understanding the back office, the cab, the warehouse, and everywhere they operate so we can build solutions that best support them," said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Customer Officer at Samsara. "We're excited to continue innovating alongside our transportation customers and to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of this critical industry."

"We were looking for a company that would be able to partner with us and grow with us as our business needs change. We accomplished more in three months than we did in three years with our previous provider," said Lloyd Keefer, Manager of Strategic Vendor Management at ArcBest. Read how ArcBest uses Samsara's open API to reduce manual processes and increase accuracy of its Hours of Service (HOS) compliance.

"The biggest contributor to reducing our accident costs was Samsara AI Dash Cams. Samsara has allowed us to be more proactive in identifying risky behaviors and positively coaching drivers," said David Serach, Director of Safety at Chalk Mountain Services. Read how Chalk Mountain Services achieved an 86% decrease in preventable accident costs and a 15% boost in driver retention.

"Before, we had issues with unsafe driving, HOS regulations, driver fitness, and managing fuel costs. Now, Samsara puts us in a position where we can see everything and be more proactive," said Rob McFarland, Safety Director at Coshocton Trucking. Read how Coshocton Trucking achieved a 200% reduction in incidents and a 90% increase in clean Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections.

"Samsara was so turnkey-as soon as we implemented it, we got complete visibility into the location of all our trailers. We can even share the location of the trailers with our customers so they can easily get their freight off," said Heather Dohrn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Dohrn Transfer Company. Read how Dohrn Transfer Company reduced idling by 50% and accelerated response times to maintenance issues by 40%.

"We've always targeted idle time because that costs a lot of money and wastes a lot of fuel. With Samsara, we can identify where it has happened, how long it has happened, and then address it individually with the drivers," said Curtis Carr, Vice President of Safety and Risk Management at Estes. Read how Estes saved more than $3M in fuel costs.

"Digital transformation and decarbonization are central to our strategy, and Samsara has played a crucial role in helping us build a standardized, future-proofed, and innovative platform. With this technology, we are greatly expanding our real-time data insights to optimize operations, minimize environmental impact, and ensure our vehicles meet the highest safety standards," said Edward Breedveld, Chief Digital Officer at Fraikin. Read how Fraikin manages its fleet of thousands of vehicles with real-time data.

"Our data is incredibly important to our overall success, and the technology that Samsara offers has been a huge part of us taking our data strategy to the next level," said Mike Bussberg, Vice President of Operations at Fraley Schilling. Read how Fraley Schilling experienced greater visibility into their terminals and reduced insurance costs by 36%.

"Samsara has a very functional platform. Operationally, it allows us to work in a very agile, fast, and precise manner. They are a partner that is always attentive to what additional features we can use and open to hearing what we need," said Florencia Vázquez, General Manager at Garcia's Trucking. Read how Garcia's Trucking achieved a 25% decrease in distracted driving.

"We wanted to move to a quality, integrated one-stop shop: Samsara stood head and shoulders above the competition. The data is worth its weight in gold. We hoped that it would support us in operating without hitches and it has," said Edward Martin, Head of Fleet Compliance at JJX Logistics. Read how JJX Logistics joined an exclusive group of seven UK businesses with the highest security rating.

"Overall, the whole fleet has become calmer. The drivers drive with more foresight, the wear parts last longer, the number of accidents decreases, the diesel consumption drops by around 45,000 liters the stress becomes less. It is actually the perfect system and all on one platform," said Oliver Nocke, Fleet Manager at Roman Mayer Logistics Group. Read how Roman Mayer enhanced its fleet management with data-driven decisions.

"The solutions we had before were poorly adapted and systematically delayed. Samsara doesn't play in the same category. I explained to them what I needed and they implemented it. The information is truly delivered down to the second," said Hocine Aouar, CEO and Founder at Stafex. Read how Stafex reduced phone calls to drivers by 70% as a result of centralized real-time data on its dashboard.

"Our quality of work was immediately improved by the deployment of Samsara solutions. For our teams based at our headquarters as well as for our drivers, there is clearly a before and after, and we are unanimously satisfied," said Mathieu Orel, Operator at Transports Perbet. Read how Transports Perbet lowered its insurance premium and reduced claims by 20%.

"The Driver App has helped with morale by making it easy and fast for our van operators to access the right tools and the automation saves us time in the back office," said Melissa Pilgram, Safety Manager at UniGroup. Read how UniGroup reduced ELD hotline calls from drivers plus had a 75% faster installation compared to their previous provider.

"Samsara enables us to apply for off-highway fuel tax refunds by pinpointing when our vehicles are on public roads versus private facilities. This provides valuable savings that we couldn't take advantage of before," said Joe Reilly, Vice President of Tax at XPO. Read how XPO increases efficiency and maximizes cost savings across its business.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*All statistics and expectations listed herein are provided by Samsara's customers.

