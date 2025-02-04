The appointment follows a successful $30 Million Series B funding; Founding CEO Tal Mozes becomes Chief Business Officer

Mitiga, the only real-time Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) solution for enterprises, has appointed Charlie Thomas, the founding CEO of award-winning cybersecurity firm Deepwatch, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Charlie brings 30 years' experience growing companies from early-stage ventures into industry leaders. Charlie previously served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of Deepwatch and was instrumental in its tenfold growth and evolution as a market leader in cyber resilience, having led the firm from launch and now as a board member. Charlie will lead Mitiga's expansion as the company advances its platform and geographic reach to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated cloud security solutions.

Charlie joins Mitiga following the recent Series B investment led by SYN Ventures, and the appointments of John Watters, former President and COO of Mandiant, as Executive Chairman, and Robert Rodriguez, Venture Partner at SYN Ventures, to the Board of Directors. With this move, Mitiga co-founder Tal Mozes will transition to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer focused on expanding the company's business in Europe and will remain on the board of directors. Together, these appointments reflect the formation of a team with unrivalled expertise and experience in building successful cybersecurity scale-ups.

Following a $30 million Series B funding, led by SYN Ventures, Charlie and the leadership team will drive growth through geographic expansion, opening new sales channels, and continuing to enhance Mitiga's product. In recent years, Mitiga has seen its customer numbers and revenues consecutively double, while securing blue-chip clients such as Blackstone, ZoomInfo and New American Funding.

As reflected by its recognition as an RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Mitiga continues to lead innovation in cybersecurity and is uniquely positioned with its world class team, exceptional investors, advisors, and disruptive Cloud Security Platform.

Charlie Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Mitiga, remarked, "Mitiga has revolutionized the next generation of cloud security, and I'm thrilled to lead us into the future and build on the strong team and platform established by our innovative founders. Our technology enables enterprises to be threat-ready and achieve resilience across any cloud environment. Mitiga's solution and panoramic visibility is unique in the market and we are well-positioned to address the accelerating need and complexity that security operations teams need, giving them peace of mind by protecting data in the Cloud."

Tal Mozes, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Mitiga, commented, "Mitiga is thrilled to welcome Charlie Thomas as Chief Executive Officer. Charlie's impressive track record in leading cybersecurity ventures to exponential growth, combined with his deep expertise in Cloud and SaaS solutions, uniquely positions Mitiga to achieve our strategic ambitions following our Series B investment. With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to scale globally, innovate further, and deliver on our mission to protect organizations from the increasingly complex threats targeting Cloud and SaaS applications."

Jay Leek, Managing Partner, SYN Ventures, stated, "On behalf of the team at SYN Ventures, we are excited to back this next phase of growth for Mitiga, and Charlie is the ideal leader for the company. We have reached a point in cloud security where CISOs and their teams have recognized the growing complexity of threats, yet the knowledge and tools surrounding cloud, identity, and SaaS security have lagged. It was time for industry disruption to help teams close those gaps and Mitiga leads the charge on this new tidal wave."

About Mitiga

Mitiga is the industry's most complete solution for SaaS and Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): built by investigators, for investigators. We deliver the modern capabilities that enterprises have been missing, equipping SOC teams with panoramic visibility across clouds, identities, and SaaS, automation that speeds investigations, and rich context that informs cloud threat detection, hunting, and incident response. With Mitiga's platform, security teams can zero in on modern threats at cloud speed and scale, uncovering what other solutions miss, to minimize impact and maximize resiliency. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io

About SYN Ventures

SYN Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive and innovative security companies in the cybersecurity, industrial security, national defense, privacy, regulatory compliance, and data governance industries. The firm's dedicated security team of former CISOs, CEOs and Founders has a proven track record with over 350 years of combined security investing and operational experience. SYN also has a highly distinguished network of seasoned security advisors and CISOs.

