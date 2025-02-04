Hitron Partners with Aprecomm to Deliver Pre-Integrated AI-Powered Solutions for Broadband Service Providers

Hitron CPE devices will now come pre-integrated with Aprecomm's customer experience management platform, providing fast access to its AI-driven cloud applications for broadband providers in the Americas.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitron Technologies Americas has announced a new partnership with Aprecomm, a network and customer experience solutions leader. The collaboration will see Aprecomm's advanced AI-powered platform integrated into Hitron's cutting-edge broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). This integration enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to immediately leverage Aprecomm's cloud-based applications, ensuring a seamless deployment with minimal setup time. Hitron also becomes Aprecomm's exclusive partner for DOCSIS-based solutions throughout the Americas.

By embedding Aprecomm's agent into its CPE lineup-including state-of-the-art WiFi 7 routers, gateways, and extenders-Hitron offers service providers a ready-to-use solution that improves operational efficiency and enhances subscriber satisfaction. This pre-integration empowers BSPs to access critical AI-driven tools for optimizing customer experience and network performance right out of the box.

"We're excited to partner with Aprecomm to bring immediate value to our customers," said Greg Fisher, President & CTO of Hitron Technologies Americas. "This collaboration ensures that our devices are equipped to deliver fast, AI-optimized connectivity, helping operators reduce costs, resolve issues proactively, and provide superior customer experiences without additional integration efforts."

This collaboration with Aprecomm complements Hitron's existing integrations and partnerships, further enriching the software ecosystem that accompanies its cutting-edge broadband solutions. By offering a diverse suite of tools and applications, Hitron ensures broadband providers can access solutions tailored to their needs. The combined offering leverages industry standards such as the TR-369 User Services Platform (USP) developed by the Broadband Forum, ensuring compatibility with established tools and protocols for device management.

"We are delighted to see Hitron and Aprecomm collaborate to widen the availability of USP in its cloud-based device management offering," said Craig Thomas, CEO of Broadband Forum. "USP continues to act as the key facilitator of seamless management and monitoring of connected devices in today's smart home."

Immediate Benefits for Service Providers:

Agentic AI: The solution, which uses sophisticated AI and a patented quality of experience algorithm, enables automated self-healing of common network issues to reduce customer service costs and maximize OPEX.

The solution, which uses sophisticated AI and a patented quality of experience algorithm, enables automated self-healing of common network issues to reduce customer service costs and maximize OPEX. Rapid Deployment: Hitron's pre-integrated devices provide instant access to Aprecomm's cloud applications, significantly reducing BSPs' time to market.

Hitron's pre-integrated devices provide instant access to Aprecomm's cloud applications, significantly reducing BSPs' time to market. Enhanced Efficiency: Aprecomm's AI-powered optimization and analytics reduce operational costs by improving first-call resolution rates, minimizing truck rolls, and automating network adjustments.

Aprecomm's AI-powered optimization and analytics reduce operational costs by improving first-call resolution rates, minimizing truck rolls, and automating network adjustments. Improved Subscriber Experience: The combined solution ensures that consumers enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality connectivity through self-optimizing and self-healing WiFi networks.

"We're excited to expand the global availability of our solution," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder and CEO of Aprecomm. "Broadband providers are looking to maximize AI's opportunity to automate support and provide better online experiences through self-optimizing Wi-Fi. Our combined solution capitalizes on the growing trend of service providers moving on from broadband speed and price to selling on guaranteed customer experience."

On the back end, Aprecomm's analytics and automated support tools provide BSPs with actionable insights into network performance, enabling them to address potential issues before they affect customers. Field-proven results from Aprecomm's platform include a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions, and a 30% decrease in call resolution times-leading to a 20% overall reduction in subscriber churn.

This integration is now available to broadband service providers across the Americas, serving both residential and business subscribers.

About Hitron Technologies

With more than 30 years of experience, Hitron Technologies has been a global leader in providing innovative Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to leading Broadband Service Providers all over the world. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs have made us the trusted partner of choice for service providers seeking to deliver high-performance connectivity to homes and businesses. With a strong focus on cutting-edge technology and cost-effective solutions, Hitron remains at the forefront of shaping the future of network connectivity. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

To learn more about Hitron Technologies Americas, visit www.us.hitrontech.com

Press contact:

For more information, please visit us.hitrontech.com or contact Lesley Kirchman, lesley.kirchman@hitrontech.com

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making intuitive networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here.

IntuitiveNetworks

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

Press contact:

corporatecomms@aprecomm.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612335/HITRON.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502247/Aprecomm_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitron-partners-with-aprecomm-to-deliver-pre-integrated-ai-powered-solutions-for-broadband-service-providers-302367567.html