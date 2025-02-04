Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE: MGW) (OTC Pink: MGWFF) ("Maple Leaf" or the "Company"). Maple Leaf is pleased to announce the signing of two significant agreements with the Town of Coronation ("The Town"), marking a major step forward in economic and community development for the Town. Under the agreements, the Town will provide Maple Leaf with 25 acres of industrial land and six residential lots free of charge to support the creation of an Industrial Park and affordable housing initiatives.

As part of the agreement, Maple Leaf will develop the Industrial Park within two years, with the potential for additional land to be allocated if required. Should development not occur within this period, the land will be returned to the Town. Similarly, the six residential lots granted to Maple Leaf for affordable housing projects must be developed within two years, with further lots available if needed.

Both the Town of Coronation and Maple Leaf anticipate that the Industrial Park will invigorate the Town and even the Palliser Region economy, create new employment opportunities, and enhance housing development in the region.

Maple Leaf has ambitious plans for the Industrial Park, which will feature multiple greenhouses incorporating advanced vertical growth and hydroponic feeding systems. Some of these greenhouses will specialize in cultivating Asian vegetables and fruits. In addition, Maple Leaf plans to build a greenhouse restaurant-style recreational facility, a food processing plant and will joint hand with Green Castle Environmental Corp. to build a Ready-To-Move (R-T-M) manufacturing facility. All these facilities will be rolling out in multiple phases. To ensure sustainability, a solar power facility will be constructed to provide energy to the Park, making it power self-sufficient and zero-emission.

Maple Leaf believes growing Canada's own vegetable and fruit, thus less reliance on import from USA will be the trend under the tariff threat from US government.

Maple Leaf has already garnered interest from several investors, including a U.S.-based fund company and international applicants under the Rural Renewal Stream (RRS) program. Negotiations with these investors will commence immediately to secure financial backing for the project.

"This Industrial Park project represents a major step to fulfill the strategic alliance promise made with The Palliser Region, starting with the Town of Coronation. It is also a major pioneer project for Maple Leaf to shift its strategic business from hemp and cannabis cultivation to renewable and zero-emission energy backing business including solar farm, greenhouse operations and affordable housing. We expect this change of business will provide sustainable growth for the Company and excellent return for our shareholders." said Raymond Lai, President and CEO of Maple Leaf.

