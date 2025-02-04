Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Riley Risk Inc, a leader in international risk advisory services, announces the launch of its Special Security Bridge Program to ensure organizations maintain critical security coverage and duty of care capabilities during the current Ukraine funding crisis.







UkraineACCESS Program

Through the firm's comprehensive UkraineACCESS platform, organizations can maintain essential security operations, supported by our team and resources based in Ukraine with flexible, cost-effective solutions across multiple service tiers.

"Organizations should never have to compromise on essential security coverage or staff safety due to financial constraints," said Nathan Ackerman, Managing Partner of Riley Risk Inc.

"Our Bridge Program ensures uninterrupted access to critical security resources through our cost-sharing approach, with solutions including direct support from our Kyiv-based security advisory team."

Ukraine (Regional CountryACCESS Location)

About Riley Risk Inc

Riley Risk Inc. is a leading provider of security risk management solutions, serving organizations of all sizes for nearly 15 years. The company specializes in developing comprehensive risk management frameworks and deliverables that have become industry standards. With a team of seasoned experts, Riley Risk Inc. is committed to helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats, ensuring the protection of personnel and the achievement of operational objectives.

