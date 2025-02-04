Winners played a pivotal role in empowering organizations worldwide to enhance identity security, streamline compliance and accelerate their digital transformation journeys

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity governance solutions, today announced the winners of its 2024 Global Partner Awards. These awards celebrate partners who have exemplified outstanding innovation and excellence in leveraging Saviynt's Identity Cloud to address customers' complex identity security challenges.

"Partners are not just instrumental to scaling our business they are the cornerstone of our customers' success," said Todd Rotger, chief revenue officer at Saviynt. "Our strong partnerships enable us to deliver unparalleled value and outcomes to our customers. At Saviynt, we view our partners as an extension of our company, and we are committed to equipping them with the training, resources, and support needed to excel. This year's award winners exemplify how collaboration and innovation can redefine identity security, driving transformative results across the industry."

The 2024 Global Partner Award winners include:

Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Deloitte has achieved remarkable success as a Saviynt alliance for eight years, delivering triple-digit growth in 2024. Their comprehensive understanding of client industries and business processes, combined with deep experience across all Saviynt products and delivery models, has helped customers achieve their strategic identity security goals and digital transformation objectives.

Global Impact Partner of the Year: PwC

PwC's strategic partnership helped Saviynt secure and win some of the largest customers in the company's history. Their innovative business model and partnership strategy significantly contributed to Saviynt's growth in 2024, positioning them for even greater impact in 2025.

Global Technology Partner of the Year: AWS

AWS demonstrated exceptional field collaboration and executive alignment throughout 2024, delivering outstanding customer success through seamless team integration and innovative technical solutions. Working with AWS allows Saviynt to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions for our customers and we are excited to continue this collaboration in 2025.

Global Delivery Partner of the Year: KPMG

KPMG's excellence in delivery was highlighted by their successful implementation of a significant number of customer deployments, with additional implementations currently in progress. Their commitment to training and certification has resulted in industry-leading expertise across their teams.

Global Transformation Partner of the Year: Accenture

Accenture's visionary approach has positioned identity as a cornerstone of digital transformation initiatives, setting the standard for clients integrating identity into their most significant strategic projects. Accenture has demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in the Americas region, successfully implementing Saviynt products across numerous organizations and becoming a key partner in the Federal space.

Global MSP Partner of the Year: IBM

IBM's global engagement and client-tailored approach to strategy drives strong connection, trust, and outcomes with customers. Our complementary partnership has helped organizations address and overcome identity and access governance challenges over the past year and the plan is to continue growing this successful partnership.

Regional winners include:

Americas (AMS)

Regional Delivery Partner of the Year AMS: Accenture

Demonstrating outstanding leadership in the Americas, Accenture implemented Saviynt solutions and established themselves as a pivotal partner in the Federal space. They lead all partners in federal customer projects and Privileged Access Management (PAM) training, showing exceptional commitment to technical excellence and client success.

Regional GSI Partner of the Year AMS: EY

Building on their 2023 strategic partnership commitment, EY achieved impressive success throughout 2024, engaging and closing high-value accounts with major logos across every Americas Region.

Regional Channel Partner of the Year AMS: GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security led the Americas channel partner ecosystem in 2024, securing the highest number of net new opportunities and generating the largest dollar value contribution to the business.

Regional Rising Star of the Year AMS: Optiv

Optiv emerged as the leading channel partner in the Americas for new pipeline development, achieving rapid acceleration in field engagement and positioning themselves for expanded success in 2025.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Regional GSI Partner of the Year EMEA: Deloitte

Deloitte continued their exceptional performance in EMEA, demonstrating outstanding expertise across Saviynt's product portfolio and delivery models.

Regional Channel Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year EMEA: DNV Cyber

DNV Cyber achieved unprecedented success in dual roles, delivering the highest dollar value contribution among EMEA channel partners while managing multiple delivery projects. In 2024, they initiated several new projects, including new logos, and achieved successful go-lives.

Regional Rising Star of the Year EMEA: Bytes

2024 marked a transformative year for Bytes, who established themselves as the leader in opportunity generation across EMEA through innovative go-to-market strategies.

Regional Impact Partner of the Year EMEA: Neverhack

In their first year as a Saviynt partner, Neverhack made an extraordinary impact in the French market, proactively developing a quality pipeline and building a skilled resource bench while closing several significant opportunities.

Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Regional GSI Partner of the Year APJ: Deloitte

Deloitte's APJ team sourced and resold the largest ANZ deal of 2024 successfully influencing the client's decision and working seamlessly with Saviynt's Sales and Expert Services teams during deployment.

Regional Channel Partner of the Year APJ: Content Security

Content Security demonstrated exceptional leadership by independently managing the entire sales process while building a capable Professional Services team for deployment success.

Regional Delivery Partner of the Year APJ: Infosys

Infosys Australia set new standards for delivery excellence, notably completing a six-month migration of 55 applications from a legacy system to Saviynt for a major Australian energy distributor, delivering significant cost savings and high customer satisfaction. They replicated this success at a prominent Australian financial institution.

Regional Delivery Partner of the Year Japan: Macnica

Macnica proved invaluable in the Japanese market, successfully implementing Phase 1 at a major automotive manufacturer while providing crucial market insights that influenced Saviynt's product development roadmap to better serve both local and global customers.

"Congratulations to all our award winners. Our partners' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has cultivated a dynamic network that helps organizations modernize their identity security strategies and build resilient zero-trust foundations. Together, we're not just delivering technology we're transforming how businesses approach identity security, enabling them to navigate their digital transformation with confidence and agility," noted Rotger.

For more information about Saviynt's Partner Program, please visit our Global Partner Network.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204099103/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com