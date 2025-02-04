Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.02.2025
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2025 16:02 Uhr
AFVi Empowers Transdev's CNG Technicians With Comprehensive Training and Certification

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / AFVi is known for offering industry-recognized training on fuel systems and engines powered by alternative fuels. This applies to technicians in the transit industry, including those who work for the third-party operations and maintenance provider Transdev. Transdev's contracts often require that their teams meet stringent criteria - namely, certification for conducting fuel system inspections on natural gas vehicles (NGVs). The provider selected AFVi to fulfill these requirements based on its capabilities, as well as its ASE-accredited status.

Transdev Training

Transdev Training
An AFVi instructor teaches CNG technicians about fuel system inspections.

For Transdev/NICE Bus in New York, AFVi delivered its Level 2: CNG Fuel System Inspection Training and certification exam for the third time in October 2024. Feedback ranked the program an average of 4.95 out of 5, with comments highlighting how it offered technicians greater understanding and awareness within their job roles:

  • "I will be able to execute a more thorough and detailed inspection."

  • "I have more knowledge on the CNG system to fix future problems."

  • "[I'll be able to do] a better job of determining CNG safety."

AFVi's training not only ensures compliance with the latest industry standards, but also equips technicians with the practical skills needed for on-site safety and efficiency. These benefits resonate strongly with Transdev's commitment to delivering top-tier maintenance services for its clients.

"Transit fleet services depend on buses that are reliable and safe, which is why they rely on exceptional maintenance providers like Transdev," said Annalloyd Thomason, AFVi's CEO. "We're proud of the work their teams have put into our training."

Those interested in learning more about alternative fuels courses and certification are encouraged to visit AFVi.com.

About These Companies

Transdev is a leading provider of third-party operation and maintenance services with transit agencies across the U.S.

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute supports the advancement and adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies through comprehensive training and certification programs.

Contact Information

Amanda Christian
Account Executive
achristian@afvi.com
(702) 254-4180 ext 104

.

SOURCE: AFVi



