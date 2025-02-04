$1M Non-Dilutive Grants Fuel Innovation: Meet MassRobotics Latest Accelerator Cohort

MassRobotics , the largest independent robotics hub, welcomes the second cohort of the MassRobotics Accelerator , powered by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative's (MassTech) Innovation Institute . Following a successful inaugural program, MassRobotics welcomes a diverse and dynamic second cohort that includes Haystack Ag , LiftLabs , Mito Robotics , Nexterity , p!ng , Redefine Surgery , ReviMo , Revolute Robotics , Tatum Robotics , and Variable Machines .

Over the course of two years, $2,000,000 has been awarded to 20 promising robotics startups through this accelerator program. This program is unique in its equity-free approach. Each startup participating in the program will be awarded a $100,000 non-dilutive grant from Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech).

The three-month accelerator program begins today, and the cohort will have the opportunity to introduce their startups at MassRobotics' annual sponsor's celebration this week. During the course of the program, startups will experience a robust curriculum of business topics spanning customer discovery, value proposition discovery, manufacturing for excellence, fundraising tactics, and team management.

Since graduating, the 10 companies from the first program deployed multiple customer activations, with 80% of the companies having become revenue-generating.

"Imagine if overnight your company grew 10X and is now full of experts ready to help you gracefully navigate any issue or make decisions small or large. Imagine if that continued for 13 weeks and your company got paid for it! That's what the MassRobotics Accelerator is and it's been an invaluable asset to our startup," said Demitri Balabanov, CEO and Co-Founder of Apparel Robotics, a MassRobotics Accelerator portfolio company.

"The MassRobotics Accelerator provided me with top-tier mentors, introductions to industry collaborators and venture capitalists, and strategies to help grow SIMPL. There's no place like the Boston robotics community and supporting ecosystem," said Ayman Labib, CEO and Co-Founder of SIMPL Automation, a MassRobotics Accelerator portfolio company.

Welcoming a Highly Diverse Second Cohort

Similar to last year, competition was fierce for the Accelerator, with an 8% acceptance rate. More than 130 startups applied to this program, with applicants from more than 25 countries. The selection process was robust, determined by a selection committee composed of notable roboticists, entrepreneurs, and academics.

Companies in this cohort represent a number of industries, including health care, manufacturing, consumer, assistive technology, and oceantech. Importantly, female founders make up 40% of the cohort.

"MassRobotics' Accelerator demonstrates the strength of robotics in Massachusetts," said Peter Haas, MassTech's Director of Robotics. "Our state has a wealth of talent behind all of the innovative companies and academic institutions in the ecosystem. These awards will continue to spur competition, drive future breakthroughs, and grow market opportunities."

Meet the Accelerator Cohort at the 2025 Robotics Summit & Expo

The MassRobotics Accelerator will culminate in an Accelerator Showcase hosted at the Robotics Summit & Expo on April 30, 2025.To learn more about the selected startups, please visit the MassRobotics Accelerator landing page.

MassRobotics Seeking Partners to Continue the Successes of the Accelerator

The MassRobotics Accelerator has gained prominence around the globe and received significant support from partners, sponsors, academic institutions, and others, attracting both startups and mentors worldwide to the program.

To fund future MassRobotics Accelerator programs, the nonprofit is seeking innovative and forward-thinking corporations to support future cohorts. The MassRobotics Accelerator has a track record of selecting successful companies, and new corporate partners will allow them to expand this programming to bespoke corporate matchmaking.

"The MassRobotics Accelerator has exposed us to more than 250 new startups developing amazing robots from across the globe. Our selected cohorts are truly best-in-class. We look forward to new partners and sponsors that will join us in finding the next group of robotics startups that will change the world," said Tom Ryden, Executive Director of MassRobotics."This opportunity to help power and impact our Accelerator is critical and unique."

To learn more about how MassRobotics can partner with your organization to identify promising startups and run bespoke accelerator programs, please reach out to Marita McGinn, Director of Accelerators, at marita@massrobotics.org .

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating innovation, commercialization, and adoption in the field of robotics and physical AI. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace and resources they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally. See massrobotics.org for details.

About the Innovation Institute at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech)

The MassTech Collaborative is a quasi-public economic development agency that strengthens the competitiveness of the tech and innovation economy by driving strategic investments, partnerships, and insights that harness the talent of Massachusetts. The Innovation Institute is a division of MassTech that advances its core mission of innovation and cluster growth across the state. Created in 2003, the Innovation Institute intervenes in the economy in the following four ways:

Conducts research and analysis that improves the state's understandings of unmet needs and opportunities in the innovation economy;

Serves as convener and key strategic broker on the landscape;

Manages high-value projects on behalf of the Commonwealth; and

Makes strategic investments in support of innovation-based economic development.

For more information, visit https://innovation.masstech.org .

