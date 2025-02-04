Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Your Small Business Coach, Australia's premier Business Coach matching platform, is excited to announce its expanded efforts to connect business owners across all industries with trusted, pre-vetted Business Coaches. Through its innovative matching process and a growing directory, the platform aims to empower small businesses to tackle challenges, achieve growth, and thrive in competitive markets through the power of coaching.





Launched to simplify the process of finding expert guidance, Your Small Business Coach has already helped over 300 business owners find the right Coach for their needs. With a mission to drive success through tailored support, the platform continues to grow and enhance the coaching ecosystem in Australia.

Expanding Opportunities Across Industries

The platform's expanding directory provides unmatched transparency into Australia's coaching landscape. By offering complimentary listings for all Australian Business Coaches with a proven track record, Your Small Business Coach ensures a comprehensive view of available coaching services while maintaining its critical matching layer.

"Our goal is to map the coaching industry in Australia and provide business owners with an unmatched level of access to quality coaching that fits their unique needs," said Paul Konrad, Founder and Director of Your Small Business Coach.



Business Coaches have also acknowledged the platform's transformative impact on the industry. Cindy J. Drake, an experienced Business Coach in Melbourne, shared:



"As a Business Coach, I've seen how challenging it can be for business owners to find reliable and trustworthy support. Your Small Business Coach has set a new benchmark for transparency and trust, making it easier for businesses to access the guidance they need to succeed and grow."

Looking Ahead

Your Small Business Coach is focused on launching additional resources to enhance the value it provides. These include downloadable guides aimed at business growth, such as its popular resources on finding the right coach and leveraging the five (often overlooked) key profit levers for success.

The platform also plans to deepen partnerships with small business support networks, enabling broader access to its services and extending its mission of helping Australian businesses achieve their full potential.

About Your Small Business Coach

Your Small Business Coach is Australia's leading Business Coach matching platform, connecting business owners with trusted, pre-vetted coaches who deliver real results. Offering a complimentary, no-obligation service, the platform helps business owners across all industries find expert guidance tailored to their unique challenges and business goals.

