Stockton, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - ASAP Electric Inc., a trusted family-owned business with over 25 years of dedicated service to Central California, is thrilled to announce a significant leadership transition. Founded by Rick Carlson, the company is now in the capable hands of his son, Ryan Carlson, and daughter-in-law, Karen Carlson. This marks a new chapter for the renowned electrical services provider, known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and personalized service.

Family-Owned, Professional, and Experienced for over 20 year. ASAP Electric through the generations

Since its inception, ASAP Electric Inc. has been a cornerstone of the community, offering expert residential, small business, and mobile home electrical solutions in Stockton, Lodi, and surrounding areas. Backed by seasoned contractors with 25 to 40 years of experience, the company has built a reputation for trust, reliability, and rapid response to electrical emergencies.

Ryan Carlson, the new owner, shared his vision for the company's future:

"This new chapter is a testament to our enduring commitment to excellence and our unwavering dedication to serving our community with the highest standards of quality and safety. Karen and I are excited to honor the legacy my father built while bringing fresh energy and innovation to our services."

What's New Under the New Leadership:

Expanded Service Area: ASAP Electric is extending its coverage to include Sacramento and Modesto, bringing its expertise to a broader audience.

Innovative Solutions: With a focus on staying at the forefront of the electrical industry, the new leadership plans to incorporate modern technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Enhanced Services: The company will continue to prioritize fast, reliable responses while exploring additional service offerings tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

ASAP Electric's core values of integrity, professionalism, and community dedication remain unchanged. The company's tradition of exceptional service will continue to thrive under the guidance of Ryan and Karen Carlson, ensuring customers receive unparalleled electrical solutions.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded on the principles of personalized service and professional expertise, ASAP Electric Inc. has consistently delivered quality electrical installations, repairs, and upgrades for residential and commercial clients alike. From panel upgrades to mobile home electrical maintenance, the company has been a trusted name in Central California's electrical services landscape.

This transition represents more than a change in ownership; it signifies a renewed promise to the community to uphold the highest standards in safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information about ASAP Electric Inc. and their services, visit their website: https://asapelectric209.com/

The dedicated team at ASAP Electric Inc., led by new owners Ryan and Karen Carlson (center), continues to deliver trusted electrical solutions to Central California. With over 25 years of expertise.

About ASAP Electric Inc

A.S.A.P. Electric Inc. is a family-owned electrical services company based in Lodi, California, serving Stockton, Modesto, and the Central Valley for over 25 years. Founded on the principles of personalized service and professional excellence, the company is committed to delivering expert electrical solutions tailored to residential, small business, and mobile home needs. With a team of seasoned contractors bringing 25 to 40 years of industry experience, A.S.A.P. Electric Inc. is equipped to handle a wide range of electrical challenges. Recognizing the urgency of electrical issues, the company offers fast response times for emergency services, ensuring safety, reliability, and high-quality workmanship for the communities it serves.

