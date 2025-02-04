Spain's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 32 GW at the end of December 2024, following 6. 46 GW of new annual solar additions. From pv magazine Spain Spain installed 6. 64 GW of new PV systems in 2024, a slight increase from 5. 59 GW in 2023, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 32 GW by the end of December 2024. Public administrations granted construction permits for 727 renewable energy projects in 2024, totaling 26,159. 2 MW, with 22,326. 1 MW for solar, representing 85% of the authorized capacity last year, according ...

