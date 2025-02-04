Canadian Depositary Receipts Offer Streamlined International Diversification

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") welcomes back CIBC for the listing of ten new U.S. market Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"). With today's launch, CIBC's suite of CDRs now features a total of 80 CDR tickers representing leading public companies in both U.S. and German markets.

Through CDRs, Canadian investors gain exposure to blue-chip global stocks, all while trading entirely in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying stock, the built-in currency hedge of CDRs minimizes the exchange risks associated with international investing.

The new CDRs are now trading on Cboe Canada under the following names and symbols:

Airbnb CDR (CAD Hedged) ABNB

Applied Materials CDR (CAD Hedged) AMAT

Arista Networks CDR (CAD Hedged) ANET

Blackstone CDR (CAD Hedged) BX

Chipotle CDR (CAD Hedged) CMGS

Merck CDR (CAD Hedged) MRK

Occidental Petroleum CDR (CAD Hedged) OXY

Oracle CDR (CAD Hedged) ORAC

Palantir CDR (CAD Hedged) PLTR

Wells Fargo CDR (CAD Hedged) WFCS

"Congratulations to CIBC as they continue to expand access for Canadian investors looking to venture beyond domestic markets," noted Rob Marrocco, Global Head of ETF Listings at Cboe Global Markets. "Cboe Canada is honoured to be the exchange of choice for CDR listings and we are proud to support this Canadian innovation moving forward."

For more information about CDRs and for a complete list of all CDRs listed and trading on Cboe Canada, please visit https://www.cboe.ca/en/services/raising-assets/canadian-depositary-receipts.

Cboe Canada is home to the full suite of Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. Cboe consistently facilitates 15% of all volume traded in Canadian listed securities. Click here for a complete view of all Cboe-listed securities.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is a Tier 1 stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of Cboe Global Markets, the leading securities and derivatives exchange network. With exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Cboe is harnessing its footprint around the world to equip Issuers with essential capital market solutions.

Connect with Cboe Canada: Website |LinkedIn|X |Instagram|Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204844950/en/

Contacts:

Cboe Canada Media Contact:

media@cboe.ca