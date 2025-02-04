Spiro Exclusive Partner of First-Ever Brand Innovators' Experiential Advisory Board

Year-Long Initiative Driving Experiential Marketing Conversations Alongside Major Industry Events

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global experiential agency Spiro® is proud to announce its role as the exclusive partner of Brand Innovators' first-ever Experiential Marketing Advisory Board.

As the board's dedicated partner and moderator, Spiro will lead sessions across the year that bring together senior marketing executives from top brands and Fortune 500 companies, fostering peer-to-peer discussions relating to consumer behaviors impacting today's creative communications strategies, now-and-next industry innovations, and driving intentional value for marketers in today's rapidly evolving marketplace.

"Marketing leaders are navigating complex challenges-shifting consumer expectations, fragmented digital landscapes & the need for deeper, more meaningful brand engagement," said Jeff Stelmach, Spiro's Global President. "This partnership allows us to tackle these headwinds head-on, leading meaningful industry conversations that highlight how experiential can maximize brand value and create business impact at scale."

Kicking off during the week of The Big Game, Spiro will be hosting dynamic sessions with Brand Innovators at industry events throughout the year including SXSW and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. "Brand Innovators is thrilled to partner with Spiro to bring together our community of senior marketing professionals. Together, we'll explore how experiential marketing continues to push boundaries, redefine possibilities, and help brands forge deeper consumer connections," said Jeff Fortmann, VP, Partnerships at Brand Innovators.

Julie Haferkamp, SVP of Sales, Spiro Brand Activation Events, will join Wilson Sporting Goods' Head of Marketing, Dave Picioski, at Brand Innovators' Sports Marketing Upfronts panel "The Heart of the Game: Wilson's Influence on Football Culture."

This dynamic conversation will explore Wilson's passion for and impact on the sport, from shaping iconic NFL experiences to fostering authentic fan engagement on and off the field. Attendees will gain insights into leveraging brand perception and culture to create unforgettable customer experiences that build loyal brand advocates.

About Spiro®

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, leading global experiential agency. We exist to cultivate powerful bonds between brands and their customers through the channel of experiential. Partnering with some of the world's most recognized brands, we integrate attraction drivers and brand objectives to design events and experiences that yield real brand value from our clients' experiential spend. Through our proprietary Experiential Intelligence system-our science of attraction-we understand customer motivators, design to those behaviors, and position brands as the undisputed leader in the hearts and minds of their most important audiences. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand and customer. For more information, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Media Contact

Sara Ahuja

sahuja@thisisspiro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611989/Experiential_Advisory_Board.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091294/SPIRO_FullColor_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-exclusive-partner-of-first-ever-brand-innovators-experiential-advisory-board-302367511.html