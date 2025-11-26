Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - After much anticipation and expectation, Trump Vodka will officially make its first public appearance at the NobleCon21 Kickoff Event, hosted by Noble Capital Markets, on December 2 at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Florida. The launch will be one of the highlights of the evening, giving attendees the first chance to enjoy specialty cocktails crafted with Trump Vodka.

The kickoff precedes the NobleCon21 emerging-growth equity conference, returning to the Florida Atlantic University campus on December 3rd for its third consecutive year as the host site.

Leadership Opening the Event

Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel and decorated combat veteran, will deliver opening remarks focused on Florida's economic growth, innovation, and support for emerging businesses.

Adam Hasner, President of Florida Atlantic University and former Florida House Majority Leader, will also speak, highlighting FAU's expanding role in research, entrepreneurship, and regional economic development.

Kickoff Event Highlights

Hosted in cooperation with The Money Channel NYC, the Kickoff Event blends business, entertainment, and community engagement. Highlights include:

Trump Vodka Specialty Cocktail Bar - A featured attraction at the Mizner Park Clock Tower, serving exclusive Trump Vodka cocktails available only at the event.

Cars & CEOs Showcase - Over $23 million in exotic, luxury, and collector automobiles presented by founders, CEOs, and private collectors.

Curated Art Exhibits - Featuring premier local and regional artists.

Golden Bull Awards Presentation - Celebrating the 2025 honorees: Mike Tyson Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) JW Roth, CEO of Venu Holdings (NYSE: VENU) John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) David Lloyd, Founder of David Lloyd Clubs Stuart Rosenstein, Co-founder of Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) Mary Cannon & Erica Desai, Co-founders of CityPickle

Live Entertainment & Networking - A full hospitality experience with the 23-piece Rock 'n Horns Legends, VIP activations, experiential entertainment, international cuisine, and cross-industry networking.

Onsite registration for the full NobleCon21 conference will be available to all kickoff attendees.

The NobleCon21 Kickoff Event is proudly supported by: The Money Channel NYC, House of Gab, The Gab Group, Cars & CEOs, Nasdaq, Celsius, Atlas Event Rentals, Miami Brewing Company, Privaira, Art Connection, Solar Loaders, Don Londrès Tequila, How You Dough'N? (Pizza), and more.

Conference Day Highlights - December 3rd

Held at the FAU College of Business Executive Education Complex, NobleCon21 will feature:

Presentations by emerging-growth companies.

CEO interviews and fireside conversations.

Investor-corporate networking sessions.

1x1 meetings for qualified investors.

A fireside chat with Bret Baier, moderated by Michael Kupinski, discussing geopolitics, media, and macroeconomic trends.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

For additional details and conference registration, please visit: https://nobleconference.com/.

