ArrowStream Launches "Promotions Management" Module, Transforming Chaotic Promotions Into Streamlined Success

ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading provider of supply chain management software, is excited to announce the launch of its latest solution, Promotions Management, a forward-thinking solution built for modern restaurant operators. It's designed to help foodservice supply chain managers take control of their Limited-Time Offers (LTOs) and promotional campaigns. Promotions Management enables operators to easily view actual inventory alongside forecasts. This enables streamlined, data-driven promotions, empowering supply chain teams to proactively tackle inventory challenges while minimizing inventory waste and improving efficiency.

Promotional campaigns and LTOs can be unpredictable, often resulting in inventory shortages, surpluses, and high costs. In fact, 50% of businesses report struggling with ineffective promotions, losing between $500 and $6,000 per store, per year due to excess or obsolete inventory. Moreover, time spent manually tracking inventory can consume upwards of 2-3 hours a day for many teams.

ArrowStream's Promotions Management addresses these challenges head-on, empowering restaurant chains to:

Spend less time on manual data entry and spreadsheet management

Optimize inventory levels effectively

Minimize waste through reduced inventory obsolescence

"We created Promotions Management to meet the real needs of today's chain operators, enabling them to seamlessly track, manage, and optimize their promotions and LTOs," said David Cox, President at ArrowStream. "Our goal is to turn chaotic promotions into organized, profitable campaigns."

Foodservice operators can now look forward to data-driven, simplified processes, allowing their teams to focus on strategic growth rather than manual upkeep.

ArrowStream is committed to empowering the foodservice industry with innovative, purpose-built solutions that tackle complex supply chain challenges. With the launch of Promotions Management, restaurant operators can execute their campaigns with confidence, ensuring efficiency and profitability. By delivering tools designed specifically for the demands of the foodservice industry, ArrowStream continues to lead the way in transforming supply operations for the better. Connect with an ArrowStream supply chain expert today to learn more about Promotions Management.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 9,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 120,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

