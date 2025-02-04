duPont REGISTRY Group Acquires SOC - the World's Most Exclusive Supercar Club

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, is proud to announce the acquisition of Supercar Owners Circle (SOC), the foremost exclusive global network for supercar enthusiasts, where each member boasts a multimillion-dollar car collection. Since its founding in 2014 by the two brothers and entrepreneurs Florian and Stefan Lemberger, SOC has become synonymous with curated luxury, connecting the world's most distinguished individuals to enjoy their shared passion for rare, iconic, and high-performance automobiles.

Designed to celebrate the pinnacle of automotive excellence, SOC hosts bespoke events across the globe, offering unparalleled access to private gatherings, exclusive driving experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to explore the world's finest supercars. With a commitment to cultivating a unique lifestyle community, SOC brings together automotive aficionados, collectors, and connoisseurs in an environment of trust, exclusivity, and shared passion.

From private track days to scenic road rallies, and showcases of hypercars and vintage legends, SOC combines luxury, performance, and adventure into an unmatched ownership experience. This prestigious platform embodies the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship that defines the world's greatest automotive achievements.

"The acquisition of Supercar Owners Circle marks an extraordinary milestone for our company as we continue to redefine the ultimate luxury automotive experience," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "SOC's unparalleled commitment to exclusivity, craftsmanship, and community perfectly aligns with our vision of connecting discerning enthusiasts with the most exceptional opportunities in the automotive world. Together, we will elevate the SOC legacy, expanding its reach while preserving the intimate, world-class experiences that its members cherish."

The acquisition of SOC marks a transformative moment, positioning it for expanded influence and deeper engagement with a discerning audience while preserving its legacy of excellence in the luxury automotive world. The two brothers as well as Paolo Balladore, COO of SOC, will remain as shareholders and Florian Lemberger continues as the company's Chairman.

"This partnership marks an important step in our mission to bring together the world's most distinguished car collectors," said Florian Lemberger. "Thanks to duPont REGISTRY Group's strong network, we can further expand our global presence and solidify Supercar Owners Circle's position as the most exclusive community of car collectors."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Petrolicious , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire