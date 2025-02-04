The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Announces 2025/2026 Scholarship Program, New Online Application Process

Residents at Michaels' Affordable and Military Communities are Encouraged to Submit Applications Before the April 15th Deadline

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a privately funded, non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization , is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2025/2026 academic year. All residents living at affordable and military housing communities owned or managed by Michaels who have a high school diploma or equivalent and plan to pursue higher education at a university, college, or trade/professional school are encouraged to apply.

Chicago Scholarship Ceremony

A Michaels resident is congratulated at a ceremony recognizing Michaels Scholars last year in Chicago.

Applications are available on the Educational Foundation's website until April 15, 2025. For the first time since the program's inception in 1991, the application process will be completely online, aligning with the Foundation's goal to provide easier access to the application and therefore encouraging more applicants to apply.

"Our organization was founded on the idea of providing more than just housing for our residents," said Michaels Chief Executive Officer Mark Morgan. "It is an honor to watch this program grow each year, always exceeding the prior year's awards, and to know we are making a difference in the lives of so many of our residents, truly living out our promise of Lifting Lives."

Now in its 35th year, the Foundation has awarded more than $16 million to students across Michaels' portfolio of communities across the country. During last year's scholarship season, 261 residents at Michaels' affordable and military living communities were awarded scholarships, totaling more than $2 million.

Scholarships are awarded annually, and students may reapply each year of their education for continuing grants. Foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by corporations, companies, families, private trusts, and individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's Founder and Chairman, Michael J. Levitt, and his wife, Pat Levitt.

A separate scholarship program, designed specifically for residents of Michaels' student living communities, will open for applications in August 2025.

Important Dates and Deadlines:

February 3: Application forms are available online .

April 15, 2025: Deadline for submitting completed applications.

June 12: Applicants will be notified of the outcome status of their application.

June 24: Acceptance forms must be returned if grant recipients wish to accept the offer of a scholarship. Grants not accepted by this date will be awarded to other applicants.

July 31: If a student meets all necessary criteria and deadlines, scholarship checks, made payable to post-secondary institutions, will be mailed via U.S. mail directly to the post-secondary institution on behalf of the scholarship recipient to help pay for the student's 2025/2026 school year costs.

About The Michaels Educational Foundation

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation is a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, established to administer scholarships to Michaels residents. The scholarship program was the first of its kind in the affordable housing industry when it was created and since its inception, the program has expanded to include residents of Michaels' military and student living communities and is monumental to The Michaels Organization's mission of Creating Communities that Lift Lives.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment. Serving 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities nationwide, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement, and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.?For more information, please visit www.TMO.com .

