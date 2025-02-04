Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - After the remarkable success of the 2024 edition, the St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit is set to make an even greater impact in 2025. Scheduled to take place from 31 May to 3 June 2025 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, this year's Summit is themed "Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State." The theme aligns seamlessly with the Federation's bold vision of becoming the world's first sustainable country.





A Premier Investment Event with a Global Impact

Co-hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis along with the Citizenship by Investment Unit, the Summit is an exclusive platform designed to foster meaningful connections, dynamic investment opportunities, and showcase the breathtaking beauty of the twin-island Federation.

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has also extended a formal invitation to economic citizens, investors, and thought leaders worldwide to attend this high-calibre event.

"As Prime Minister, I warmly welcome you to the 2025 Investment Gateway Summit, a global stage where ideas spark innovation, partnerships drive progress, and investments shape a sustainable future. This Summit is an invitation to visionary leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and create lasting impact. Together, let's build a future of opportunity, resilience, and shared success. Let's explore the boundless opportunities our islands offer while celebrating the rich cultural heritage that makes us unique. I look forward to welcoming you to this transformative gathering." - Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

Strategic Investments for a Sustainable Future

This year's Investment Gateway Summit underscores St. Kitts and Nevis' commitment to fostering strategic investments that not only yield strong financial returns but also contribute to the long-term economic prosperity and environmental sustainability of the nation.

A true homecoming for investment-minded individuals, the event will bring together a diverse community, including Kittitians and Nevisians, business executives, economic citizens, government officials, and exhibitors from around the world. Attendees will have unparalleled access to networking sessions, industry panels, exclusive showcases, and one-to-one meetings with key decision-makers.

Early Access Tickets Available Now

The St. Kitts and Nevis CIU invites entrepreneurs, prospective Citizenship by Investment (CBI) applicants, local CBI Authorised Agents, International Marketing Agents, and property developers to participate in this unique investment experience.

Interested individuals are encouraged to act swiftly and secure early access to tickets to be part of this iconic Summit. Like its successful 2024 edition, the 2025 Summit will cultivate collaboration, encouraging attendees to connect with industry innovators and engage in tailored presentations, exhibitions, and discussions that provide exclusive insights into the evolving global investment landscape.

A Celebration of Culture, Investment, and Opportunity

Beyond business, the 2025 Summit will celebrate the vibrant culture of St. Kitts and Nevis, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the nation's rich heritage and world-class cuisine. A key highlight will be the highly anticipated Prime Minister's Gala function, an event honouring the visionaries shaping the region's economic landscape.

