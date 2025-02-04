Livestock Monitoring Market worth $2.57 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The livestock monitoring market is expected to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2031 from USD 1.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%, from 2025 to 2031 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the livestock monitoring market is owing to the increasing demands for precision livestock farming and real-time tracking of health situations in dairy, poultry, swine, and equine farms. Major driving factors for growth in the market include the use of smart monitoring techniques, improving herd management conditions, enhancing animal productivity and animal welfare through sensor-based tracking, and the mounting need for diseases to be recognized and prevented at an early phase. Some of the major growth drivers are demand for RFID and GPS-enabled livestock tracking systems, AI-driven analytics for behavioral monitoring, IoT-cloud integration solutions, and government initiatives towards sustainable farming practices. Growth in connected agriculture, wearable livestock monitoring devices, and adoption of industry practices are also expansionary factors. As technology costs decrease, livestock monitoring solutions are becoming more accessible to a majority of livestock farming operations.

Livestock Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.65 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 2.57 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Forecast Period 2025-2031 Key Market Challenge Concerns about environmental impacts associated with livestock farming Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for organic and sustainable livestock farming practices drives livestock monitoring technology adoption Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection

Feeding management segment to grow at the highest CAGR in livestock monitoring market during the forecast period.

Feeding management is set to achieve the highest CAGR in the livestock monitoring market. Precision farming and sustainable food production are forcing this demand. Advanced feeding solutions optimize livestock nutrition, minimize waste, and increase productivity by using real-time data to make automated adjustments. In dairy farming, feed intake directly impacts milk yield, necessitating precise nutrient composition. Systems like DeLaval's Optimat automate feed mixing and distribution, improving efficiency and herd health. Beyond dairy, precision feeding in swine and poultry farming enhances growth rates and reproductive performance. Automated systems monitor feed intake, avoiding inefficiencies and health hazards associated with overfeeding or underfeeding. Data-based information also enables farmers to identify early warning signs of nutritional deficiency or disease, allowing for proactive measures. Feed management solutions are turning into crucial tools for making animal production more sustainable, profitable, and healthier in view of increasing feed prices and consumer expectations regarding the ethical sourcing of animal products. Thus, the increasing adoption is going to unleash tremendous growth in this segment.

Cattle to account for the largest market share in livestock type segment during the forecast period.

Livestock monitoring is a rapidly expanding market, and the cattle segment (dairy and beef) is anticipated to account for the highest market share in the forecast period. It is mainly being driven by an increase in demand for efficient herd management, disease management, and productivity boosts in the dairy and meat industry. For dairy cattle, dairy cattle monitoring solutions optimize milk production, monitor reproductive cycles, and maintain overall herd well-being by tracking feeding habits and milk output. In beef cattle, monitoring weight gain, movement, and health is the key to enhancing the quality of meat, improving breeding efficiency, and optimizing profit. Advanced livestock monitoring technologies such as wearable sensors, GPS-enabled devices, and automated health systems enable farmers to track cattle in real time, enabling them to identify diseases early and enhance breeding cycles. The solutions also assist in traceability of the supply chain, guaranteeing food safety and compliance with regulations. As the industry shifts towards precision farming, livestock monitoring technologies are gaining prominence in enhancing productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in cattle farming.

Europe to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to hold the highest market share of the livestock monitoring industry due to enormous progress in agrotech and vast adoption across major regions like the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, and several others in Europe. The region is aided by a well-established agriculture sector, good infrastructure, and government support for sustainable farming practices. The Netherlands, Ireland, and Sweden are major markets in livestock monitoring technology, where major players such as Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Connecterra (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Moocall (Ireland), and Dairymaster (Ireland) are leading technological advancements. Major trends in the region include the increasing installations of loT-based solutions for real-time monitoring of animal health, moving toward precision agriculture for optimal resource utilization, and increased focus on animal comfort and sustainability. In addition, regulatory systems that promote traceability and food safety are driving demand for livestock monitoring systems. Established players that also significantly support the market in the region are GEA Group (Germany), Datamars (Switzerland), Serket (Netherlands), Peacock Technology Ltd (Scotland), Hokofarm Group (Netherlands), Fullwood JOZ (Netherlands), smaXtec animal care GmbH (Austria), and CowManager (Netherlands).

The report profiles key players in livestock monitoring companies such as include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GEA Group (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), BouMatic (US), Datamars (Switzerland), ENGS Systems (Israel), CowManager (Netherlands), and Dairymaster (Ireland). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

