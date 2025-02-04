Fan Tribe Inc.: Fantribe.com Announces Launch of Digital Fan Cards for Subscribers

-Fantribe.com to launch series of card brands blending physical card collectible to world of real money digital collectibles featuring Athletes, Celebrities and Creators

Fantribe Inc. (www.Fantribe.com), a creator economy social platform recently acquired by public company Tritent International Corp. (Stock Symbol:TICJ), today announced the launch of Fantribe Digital Fan Cards-a groundbreaking way for fans to connect with their favorite athletes and celebrities like never before. More than just a collectible, Fantribe Fan cards will allow subscribers to unlock exclusive digital content, VIP experiences, watch parties, and special discounts. The first Fantribe Digital Fan cards are expected to be released March 31, 2025.

What Are Fantribe Fancards?

Fantribe Digital cards are physical, premium-designed cards featuring your favorite athletes and celebrities. Each card is embedded with a unique QR code that, when scanned, grants access to exclusive digital content, behind-the-scenes footage, and even personal messages from the athletes, celebrities and creators themselves. But that's just the beginning.

Unlock VIP Experiences

Fantribe Fancards go beyond digital content-owning one can grant you access to VIP events, meet-and-greets, and even once-in-a-lifetime experiences with your favorite celebrities. Whether it's an invite to an intimate gathering, a backstage pass, or a private watch party, Fantribe Digital Fan cards provide real-world perks that take fandom to the next level.

Watch Parties with the Stars

Imagine watching your favorite shows, concerts, or events alongside the celebrities themselves. Fantribe Digital Fan cards offer exclusive access to virtual and in-person watch parties through the Fantribe mobile app, allowing you to experience moments like never before, with behind-the-scenes commentary and interactive fan engagement.

Exclusive Discounts & Perks

As a Fantribe card holder, you're not just collecting a card-you're unlocking a world of rewards. Enjoy discounts on exclusive merchandise, early access to special events, and other perks that bring you closer to the stars you admire.

Limited-Edition & Collectible

Each Fantribe digital card is a limited-edition release, making it a highly sought-after collectible. Whether you're a longtime fan or just starting your collection, these cards hold unique value, both as memorabilia and as a gateway to unforgettable experiences.

The Future of Fan Engagement

Fantribe digital cards will redefine what it means to be a fan, bridging the gap between athletes, celebrities, creators and their supporters in an interactive and meaningful way.

"Physical trading cards have always been a beloved medium for sports fans to connect with their favorite players and teams," said Michael Friedman, CEO of Fantribe. Every athlete partnering with Fantribe as a creator will have his or her own card series, and offer their fans a digital trading card that can receive multiple, new digital experiences from the creator on demand. Fans that love cardboard collectibles can now also have a personal digital experiences every month with the athlete or celebrity they follow and admire."

Over the coming months, Fantribe will introduce a series of licensed digital trading collections that blend popular sports stars, celebrities and creators including behind-the-scenes clips, VIP experiences and brand offers.

About Fantribe Inc.

Fantribe is an end-to-end community engagement digital platform that bridges the gap between athletes, creators, and their fans through premium, engaging, and monetisable experiences. The platform when completed with expected launch in March 2025, will allow athletes, celebs and creators of all types to integrate and import their existing social platforms from Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook and others for access for Fans. Fans will receive points for accessing the creator platform under the freemium model used for purchase of goods, memorabilia and brands offered by Fantribe creators. Fantribe functions will include one-to-one chat, video streaming, e-commerce, and push campaigns for brand endorsements to its users. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tritent International Corp. (OTC:TICJ), Fantribe is committed to empowering creators and redefining the $250 billion creator economy. For more information about Fantribe and how it offers a stable and reliable alternative in the evolving digital landscape, visit www.fantribe.com.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. is a publicly traded company and diversified corporation focusing on strategic alliances within the Real Estate, Energy and Logistic sector. Our strategy is aimed towards the acquisition of controlling equity interests in disruptive companies by taking an active role to improve their growth, provide capital and management expertise.

