Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - ThreatModeler Software, Inc., a leader in application and cloud security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Jones as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Archie Agarwal, the company's founder and current CEO, will transition to Chief Innovation Officer, where he will drive advancements in strategic areas including AI and cloud threat modeling, enabling customers to build secure-by-design applications faster than ever. He will continue as a full-time leader at the company and serve on the Board of Directors, playing a key role in shaping its strategic direction.

Matt Jones brings a wealth of experience to ThreatModeler Software, Inc., with a proven track record of scaling businesses and leading successful growth initiatives in cybersecurity. Prior to joining ThreatModeler Software, Inc., Jones held the CEO position at Blancco Technology Group, E8 Security, CloudShield Technologies and other enterprise software companies, where he was instrumental in growing revenue and profitability and driving successful exits.

"As threat modeling continues to evolve, we're doubling down on innovation to protect our customers," said Archie Agarwal, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at ThreatModeler Software. "I'm passionate about innovation and building the future of automated threat modeling. In partnering with Matt Jones to lead the company through its next phase of growth, I will have more time to focus on the cutting edge features. Together, we'll continue to drive ThreatModeler forward."

"I'm thrilled to join ThreatModeler at this exciting moment in its journey," said Matt Jones. "I admired the company's vision and commitment to excellence, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to help accelerate its growth and enhance its industry leadership. I look forward to working closely with Archie and the team to deliver exceptional value to our customers, enabling them to build secure applications without slowing down.

"Archie Agarwal is a true pioneer in information security, having developed the core IP that powers proactive threat modeling to protect enterprises," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners, the firm which led ThreatModeler's recent $60 million growth capital investment. "Combined with Matt Jones's proven track record of operational leadership as CEO, this partnership of groundbreaking innovation and execution will deliver exceptional value to our customers around the globe."

ThreatModeler Software, Inc. has built a reputation as the standard for scalable threat modeling for the enterprise with solutions that have cut customers' time to build threat models in half while doubling output.

About ThreatModeler Software, Inc.



ThreatModeler revolutionizes application and cloud security by making threat modeling a sustainable, high-velocity, and continuous practice. Designed to support the modern enterprise, their intelligent platform enables teams to proactively identify risks, mitigate threats, ensure compliance, and embed secure-by-design principles across apps, infrastructure, and code-with unprecedented speed, precision, and scale. Learn more threatmodeler.com.

