With Brookhaven's 120 million monthly active players and 60 billion visits, Voldex is now, according to its estimates, the developer with the largest audience on Roblox

Voldex, the premier home for top games on Roblox, has acquired Brookhaven, the largest life simulation title on the platform and a consistent top-three game by concurrent users (CCU) on Roblox, boasting 60 billion visits and more than 120 million monthly active players. Voldex's mission is to be the home of the most engaging and enduring experiences that bring players together. This acquisition expands Voldex's user base to more than 145 million monthly active players, making it the #1 Roblox developer by audience according to Voldex's estimates.

"This acquisition is transformational for Voldex," said Alex Singer, Voldex's Founder and CEO. "We're honored that Wolfpaq has entrusted us with Brookhaven. We're committed to being great stewards of the incredible world he has created and the vibrant community that makes it special."

Created in 2020, Brookhaven quickly became a place for players to hang out, roleplay, interact, craft unique narratives, live in big houses, drive fun vehicles and explore the city.

"I am excited for Voldex to continue building upon what makes Brookhaven fun for players worldwide, and for our dedicated fans and players to continue being whoever they want to be in Brookhaven RP." Wolfpaq, Creator of Brookhaven

Founded by Alex Singer as a game server developer on Minecraft in 2015 before shifting its focus to Roblox in 2018, Voldex was amazed by Roblox's development tools and built-in organic game discovery. Voldex is renowned for its library of top games on the Roblox platform, including Driving Empire, the #1 driving game, and NFL Universe Footballthe #1 football game, both of which Voldex has significantly enhanced since their respective acquisitions. Voldex leverages its talented team, proprietary live operations platform, advanced analytics and partnerships with brands to consistently deliver high-quality updates to players.

Voldex is proud to share that its acquisition of Brookhaven was made possible via the company's recent capital raise transactions.

The equity financing was led by Raine Partners, The Raine Group's ("Raine") flagship growth equity fund, with additional participation from Makers Fund, QIA, MIT, Tirta Ventures and Lalotte Ventures. The Raine Group's Managing Director Dara Leung will join the Voldex Board of Directors, and Partner Todd Rosoff will serve as an Observer.

"At Raine, we are always seeking opportunities to invest in category leaders with the potential to reshape industries," said Todd Rosoff, Head of Gaming and Partner at Raine. "Voldex stands out as one of the strongest companies in its sector, with significant growth potential ahead. Our investment reflects our confidence in the gaming sector, and we're excited to collaborate with Alex and the Voldex team to drive continued expansion and success."

The company raised additional debt financing led by Shamrock Capital, which provides innovative financing solutions to the global content and media rights industries, with participation from Ares Management Credit funds and Cadma Capital Partners.

To learn more about Voldex or to apply to join its team, visit voldex.com.

About Voldex

Voldex owns and nurtures an expanding library of top games on Roblox, including multiple top-grossing games such as Driving Empire, NFL Universe Football, and now, Brookhaven. The company entertains over 145 million monthly active users across its games and is among the top-grossing developers on Roblox. Its global team consists of 60 full-time team members. For more information please visit voldex.com.

About The Raine Group

The Raine Group is a leading global merchant bank with an integrated focus on both advisory and principal investments in the TMT sectors. Founded in 2009, Raine has advised on some of the largest and most cutting-edge transactions in the history of TMT and has leveraged that experience to be an active, strategic value-add growth investor. Headquartered in New York, Raine has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Mumbai, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information please visit raine.com.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.4 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204037702/en/

Contacts:

Voldex Press Contact

Harry Bienenstock, Head of Growth

Voldex

harryb@voldex.com

Raine Press Contact

press@raine.com

OR

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

Raine@gagnierfc.com

(646) 569-5897