PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA) ("Vacasa" or the "Company"), a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company at a price of $5.25 per share.

On December 30, 2024, Vacasa entered into a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which Casago, a premier vacation rental property management company, will acquire all outstanding shares of the Company held by public stockholders at a price of $5.02 per share, subject to adjustment as set forth in the Merger Agreement. The Merger Agreement remains in place, and the Board of Directors of Vacasa (the "Board") has not withdrawn or modified its recommendation that the shareholders of Vacasa vote in favor of the adoption of the Merger Agreement.

Vacasa's Special Committee of the Board (the "Special Committee"), consistent with its fiduciary duties and the terms of the Merger Agreement, will carefully review the Proposal in consultation with its outside legal counsel and financial advisor, including evaluating the contingencies, due diligence and documentation requirements and implications for transaction timing, to determine whether it is or would reasonably be expected to result in a "Superior Proposal" as defined in the Merger Agreement. Vacasa shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Special Committee. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Vacasa.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company's unmatched technology that is designed to adjust rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in thousands of Vacasa homes in hundreds of destinations across the United States, and in Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

