Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.
During the fiscal 2025 second quarter, the New York Knicks ("Knicks") and New York Rangers ("Rangers") began their 2024-25 regular seasons, playing a combined three more games at the Madison Square Garden Arena ("The Garden") as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition to the positive impact of those additional home games, the Company's results also reflect ongoing strong demand for its teams. Fiscal 2025 second quarter average per-game revenues for every key revenue category - tickets, suites, sponsorship and food, beverage and merchandise - exceeded results for the prior year period. Operating income and adjusted operating income results also reflect the impact of the Knicks' and Rangers' rosters for the 2024-25 seasons.
For the fiscal 2025 second quarter, the Company generated revenues of $357.8 million, an increase of $30.9 million, or 9%, as compared to the prior year period. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $13.3 million, a decrease of $15.5 million, or 54%, and adjusted operating income of $20.2 million, a decrease of $16.8 million, or 45%, both as compared to the prior year period.(1)
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "In the fiscal second quarter, fan enthusiasm and robust corporate demand helped drive growth in per-game revenues across all key areas of our business. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our business and our ability to drive long-term shareholder value."
Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
Change
December 31,
Change
$ millions
2024
2023
$
%
2024
2023
$
%
Revenues
$ 357.8
$ 326.9
$ 30.9
9 %
$ 411.1
$ 369.9
$ 41.1
11 %
Operating income
$ 13.3
$ 28.8
$ (15.5)
(54) %
$ 5.0
$ 14.0
$ (9.0)
(64) %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 20.2
$ 37.0
$ (16.8)
(45) %
$ 18.0
$ 27.0
$ (9.1)
(33) %
Note:
Does not foot due to rounding
1.
See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
Summary of Financial Results
For the fiscal 2025 second quarter, revenues of $357.8 million increased $30.9 million, or 9%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher ticket-related revenues, suite revenues, sponsorship and signage revenues, revenues from league distributions, food, beverage and merchandise sales and local media rights fees. The Knicks and Rangers played a combined three more regular season games at The Garden during the fiscal 2025 second quarter as compared to the prior year period.
Pre/regular season ticket-related revenues increased $14.3 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks and Rangers playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2025 second quarter and higher average Knicks and Rangers per-game revenue.
Suite revenues increased $7.0 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks and Rangers playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2025 second quarter and higher net sales of suite products.
Sponsorship and signage revenues increased $3.1 million as compared to the prior year period, due to the Knicks and Rangers playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2025 second quarter and higher net sales of existing sponsorship and signage inventory.
Revenues from league distributions increased $2.6 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher national media rights fees.
Pre/regular season food, beverage and merchandise sales increased $2.1 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher average per-game revenue and the Knicks and Rangers playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2025 second quarter, partially offset by lower online sales of merchandise.
Local media rights fees increased $1.7 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a reduction in rights fees due to a decrease in the number of games exclusively available to MSG Networks during the current year as compared to the prior year.
Direct operating expenses of $275.8 million increased $43.5 million, or 19%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by higher team personnel compensation of $15.2 million and higher net provisions for league revenue sharing expense (net of escrow and excluding playoffs) and NBA luxury tax of $14.9 million, both as compared to the prior year period. In addition, net provisions for certain team personnel transactions were $7.6 million in the current year period as compared to none in the prior year period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses of $67.9 million increased $2.8 million, or 4%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by higher operating lease costs of $3.6 million and higher professional fees of $2.7 million, partially offset by lower employee compensation and related benefits of $2.6 million and lower other general and administrative expenses, all as compared to the prior year period.
Operating income of $13.3 million decreased $15.5 million, or 54%, and adjusted operating income of $20.2 million decreased $16.8 million, or 45%, both as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the increase in revenues.
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 357,759
$ 326,898
$ 411,066
$ 369,944
Direct operating expenses
275,753
232,225
283,964
235,745
Selling, general and administrative expenses
67,900
65,066
120,487
118,622
Depreciation and amortization
791
790
1,573
1,584
Operating income
13,315
28,817
5,042
13,993
Other income (expense):
Interest income
690
619
1,554
1,072
Interest expense
(5,587)
(7,419)
(11,642)
(14,348)
Miscellaneous (expense) income, net
(6,609)
2,991
(7,735)
(9,674)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,809
25,008
(12,781)
(8,957)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(698)
(10,784)
6,350
4,360
Net income (loss)
$ 1,111
$ 14,224
$ (6,431)
$ (4,597)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Madison
Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders
$ 0.05
$ 0.59
$ (0.27)
$ (0.19)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Madison
Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders
$ 0.05
$ 0.59
$ (0.27)
$ (0.19)
Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
24,100
24,017
24,074
23,994
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
24,167
24,065
24,074
23,994
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME TO
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:
- Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods.
- Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.
- Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income
$ 13,315
$ 28,817
$ 5,042
$ 13,993
Depreciation and amortization
791
790
1,573
1,584
Share-based compensation
5,991
6,570
10,259
10,719
Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities
142
839
1,107
735
Adjusted operating income(1)
$ 20,239
$ 37,016
$ 17,981
$ 27,031
____________________
(1)
Adjusted operating income includes operating lease costs which is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a non-cash component for each period presented. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease costs is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon the value of total future payments under the arrangement. Adjusted operating income includes operating lease costs of (i) $17,447 and $18,301 of expense paid in cash for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $15,409 and $16,238 of expense paid in cash for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and (ii) a non-cash expense of $9,334 and $9,791 for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $8,953 and $9,435 for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 107,823
$ 89,136
Restricted cash
8,030
5,771
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of December 31,
2024 and June 30, 2024
79,395
33,781
Net related party receivables
19,994
32,255
Prepaid expenses
61,462
30,956
Other current assets
20,423
25,043
Total current assets
297,127
216,942
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $51,990
and $52,281 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively
27,890
28,541
Right-of-use lease assets
685,692
694,566
Indefinite-lived intangible assets
103,644
103,644
Goodwill
226,523
226,523
Investments
58,734
62,543
Other assets
12,838
13,533
Total assets
$ 1,412,448
$ 1,346,292
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 6,396
$ 9,900
Net related party payables
7,468
6,718
Debt
30,000
30,000
Accrued liabilities:
Employee related costs
87,371
133,930
League-related accruals
143,484
120,876
Other accrued liabilities
10,630
21,613
Operating lease liabilities, current
49,854
50,267
Deferred revenue
267,783
148,678
Total current liabilities
602,986
521,982
Long-term debt
275,000
275,000
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
747,553
749,952
Defined benefit obligations
4,104
4,103
Other employee related costs
48,209
43,493
Deferred tax liabilities, net
6,813
16,925
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
919
1,147
Total liabilities
1,685,584
1,612,602
Commitments and contingencies
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Stockholders' Equity:
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,476 and 19,423
shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively
204
204
Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
45
45
Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of December
31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
9,776
19,079
Treasury stock, at cost, 972 and 1,025 shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024,
respectively
(160,647)
(169,547)
Accumulated deficit
(121,589)
(115,139)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(925)
(952)
Total equity
(273,136)
(266,310)
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,412,448
$ 1,346,292
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 35,621
$ (20,257)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,302)
(5,238)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(12,373)
26,268
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
20,946
773
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
94,907
40,459
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 115,853
$ 41,232
SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.