Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Debuts 'Lennox Powered by Samsung' Mini-Split and VRF Product Lineups

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in climate control solutions for homes and businesses, and Samsung, a global leader in innovative HVAC technology, have united two trusted brands to deliver ductless heating and cooling solutions. As part of this collaboration, the joint venture, Samsung Lennox HVAC North America, has unveiled its first ductless heat pump offerings: the Lennox Powered by Samsung mini-split systems and the Varix variable refrigerant flow (VRF) lineup for Lennox customers through the Lennox sales channels.

The Lennox Powered by Samsung mini-split systems provide homeowners with easy, energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions that deliver room-to-room comfort. These systems feature low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, offering an environmentally friendly solution without compromising reliable performance. Advanced compatibility with the Samsung SmartThings app allows users to manage home temperature remotely, receive system updates, and track energy usage in real time. With variable-capacity operation, the mini-splits ensure consistent comfort while optimizing energy consumption throughout the year. Additionally, homeowners may qualify for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, a federal tax incentive for high-efficiency upgrades.

The Lennox Powered by Samsung Varix VRF lineup offers an adaptable solution to meet the growing demand for efficient, controllable commercial HVAC systems across multiple zones. These VRF systems provide flexible control over heating and cooling needs, helping to reduce operating costs while maintaining the comfort of modern buildings. By combining VRF technology with the trusted capabilities of Lennox and Samsung, Varix systems offer high performance and efficiency. Lennox Commercial HVAC's extensive service and support network further enhances the reliability of these systems.

"The launch of Lennox Powered by Samsung mini-split and Varix VRF systems reflects the power of our joint venture with Samsung and our ability to satisfy demand trends with leading solutions," said Lennox CEO Alok Maskara. "With the growing demand for ductless HVAC systems, these new products position our loyal Lennox service providers to win in the market by delivering exceptional comfort and energy efficiency to consumers."

The joint venture plans to expand the Lennox Powered by Samsung product offering with additional launches in 2025, including new single-zone heat pump models and low GWP VRF products. This gives Lennox Commercial and Residential HVAC customers more product choices to meet their needs. For more information about the Samsung Lennox HVAC North America joint venture, read the official press release.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

About Samsung Lennox North America HVAC

Samsung Lennox HVAC North America was established in 2024, as a joint venture between Samsung Electronics and Lennox to provide innovative climate solutions to the HVACR industry in the United States and Canada. The joint venture brings together Samsung, a trusted global brand with 40 years of innovative HVAC technology, and Lennox, a North American HVAC original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and direct distribution leader, in a partnership that will provide outstanding heating and cooling solutions to customers. For more information about Samsung Lennox HVAC North America, visit www.samsunglennox.com.

