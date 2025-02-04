IES Holdings, Inc.: IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments

Revenue of $750 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 18% compared with $634 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Operating income of $74.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 29% compared with $58.0 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Net income attributable to IES of $56.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 37% compared with $41.0 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024, and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $2.72 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $1.87 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Adjusted net income attributable to IES (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of $54.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 33% compared with $40.9 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024, and diluted adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $2.64 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $1.86 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Remaining performance obligations, a GAAP measure of future revenue to be recognized from current contracts with customers, of approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024

Backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of approximately $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2024

Overview of Results

"Entering fiscal 2025, our teams have continued to execute well, driving an 18% increase in revenue and a 29% increase in operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with the same quarter of the prior year," said Jeff Gendell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Communications, Infrastructure Solutions, and Commercial & Industrial segments continued to benefit from strong demand, particularly in the data center market. While revenue in our Residential segment increased modestly over the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to weather-related impacts on demand in Florida, we have begun to see normalization of activity in this key market. Operating margins across all businesses remained strong, reflecting robust customer demand, operating leverage from our increased scale and strong project execution. We continue to focus on growing our HVAC and plumbing business across our Residential segment's electrical markets as well as expanding the operations of our Infrastructure Solutions business."

Our Communications segment's revenue was $232.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 36% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Increased demand across the business, particularly in the data center end market, drove growth, while demand in the high-tech manufacturing and distribution center end markets also remained solid. The segment's operating income increased to $28.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $21.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as we benefited from increased volumes and strong project execution.

Our Residential segment's revenue was $320.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 1% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Single-family demand was impacted by the recent hurricanes in Florida, as well as concerns over housing affordability and consumer expectations about future interest rate reductions. However, our business benefited from the expansion of our plumbing and HVAC service offerings, while successful execution of backlog contributed to revenue growth in our multi-family business. The Residential segment's operating income decreased slightly to $23.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $24.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. An improvement in gross margin driven by strong project execution and reduced material costs was offset by increased general and administrative expense, as we continue to invest in processes and personnel to support the future growth of the business.

Our Infrastructure Solutions segment's revenue was $108.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $45.2 million or 72% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by continued strong demand in our custom engineered solutions business, including generator enclosures, primarily for the data center end market. Greiner Industries, which we acquired on April 1, 2024, contributed $12.2 million of the increase. Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.3 million, compared with $10.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year profit improvement was driven primarily by a combination of higher volumes, improved pricing and operating efficiencies at our facilities as well as the impact of investments we have made over the last several years to increase capacity.

Our Commercial & Industrial segment's revenue was $88.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 4% compared with $85.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, while segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $7.1 million, compared with $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. These results reflect solid demand and strong execution across the segment.

Matt Simmes, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we continued to benefit from the ongoing investments we have made in our business, while maintaining strong operating margins across all operating segments. Although the hurricanes that affected Florida in September and October 2024 did not have a significant impact on our overall Residential business in the quarter, Florida housing starts were negatively impacted by the storms. Demand in the Florida market has begun to show signs of recovering in the second fiscal quarter, and we anticipate continued improvement through the remainder of fiscal 2025. Although housing affordability and interest rate issues have resulted in some pockets of reduced demand in certain of our Residential segment's single-family markets, we have focused on maintaining margins and continuing to invest in the scalability of our platform, including a new ERP system, as we believe the longer-term outlook for single-family housing to be strong. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, our Infrastructure Solutions business completed the acquisition of Arrow Engine Company, a Tulsa, Oklahoma based provider of engines, generator sets, compressors and replacement parts primarily for the natural gas production market. This business provides us with the opportunity to continue to expand our product offerings and customer base."

Capital Allocation; Stock Buyback Plan

"We remain focused on capital allocation, seeking to generate strong returns on our operating cash flow," added Tracy McLauchlin, Chief Financial Officer. "The continued strength of our cash flow allowed us to put capital to work while ending the quarter with $59.1 million of cash and $53.0 million of marketable securities."

Capital allocation highlights include the following:

We supported the growth of our operating business with $13.2 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter of fiscal 2025

Subsequent to quarter end, we enhanced our financial flexibility by increasing our revolving credit facility from $150 million to $300 million, extending its maturity to 2030 and transitioning away from the previous asset-based structure

In December 2024, we invested $44.9 million to acquire a minority interest in the CB&I storage solutions business, a designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals for energy and industrial markets

Subsequent to quarter end, we acquired Arrow Engine Company

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we repurchased 21,048 shares of our common stock for $4.4 million, ending the quarter with $193.7 million remaining under our stock repurchase authorization

We used $16.1 million of our excess cash to purchase marketable securities during the first quarter of fiscal 2025

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments

This press release includes adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, and backlog, and, in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, each of which is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Management believes that these measures provide useful information to our investors by, in the case of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, distinguishing certain nonrecurring events such as litigation settlements, significant expenses associated with leadership changes, or gains or losses from the sale of a business, or noncash events, such as impairment charges or unrealized gains and losses on our investments, or, in the case of backlog, providing a common measurement used in IES's industry, as described further below, and that these measures, when reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, help our investors to better identify underlying trends in the operations of our business and facilitate easier comparisons of our financial performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Remaining performance obligations represent the unrecognized revenue value of our contract commitments. While backlog is not a defined term under GAAP, it is a common measurement used in IES's industry and IES believes this non-GAAP measure enables it to more effectively forecast its future results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. IES's remaining performance obligations are a component of IES's backlog calculation, which also includes signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins. IES's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.

For further details on the Company's financial results, please refer to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by February 4, 2025, and any amendments thereto.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 9,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 749.5 $ 634.4 Cost of services 571.5 490.6 Gross profit 178.0 143.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103.0 85.9 Contingent consideration 0.4 - Gain on sale of assets - (0.1 ) Operating income 74.6 58.0 Interest expense 0.5 0.4 Other income (3.6 ) (1.4 ) Income from operations before income taxes 77.7 59.0 Provision for income taxes 20.0 15.4 Net income 57.7 43.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1.4 ) (2.6 ) Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 56.3 $ 41.0 Computation of earnings per share: Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 56.3 $ 41.0 Increase in noncontrolling interest (1.1 ) (2.8 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders of IES Holdings, Inc. $ 55.2 $ 38.2 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 2.76 $ 1.89 Diluted $ 2.72 $ 1.87 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic (in thousands) 19,990 20,200 Diluted (in thousands) 20,246 20,435

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 56.3 $ 41.0 Unrealized gain on trading securities (1) (2.3 ) (0.1 ) Provision for income taxes 20.0 15.4 Adjusted income from operations before income taxes 74.0 56.3 Adjusted tax expense (2) (19.4 ) (15.4 ) Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. 54.6 40.9 Adjustments for computation of earnings per share: Increase in noncontrolling interest (1.1 ) (2.8 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 53.5 $ 38.1 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 2.67 $ 1.88 Diluted $ 2.64 $ 1.86 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic (in thousands) 19,990 20,200 Diluted (in thousands) 20,246 20,435 (1) Included in Other income on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(2) Adjusted for the tax impact of adjustments to pretax income above

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED) December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59.1 $ 100.8 Marketable securities 53.0 35.0 Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance 459.0 469.8 Retainage 89.1 89.8 Inventories 104.3 101.7 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 59.6 60.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19.8 14.4 Total current assets 843.9 871.7 Property and equipment, net 138.3 134.2 Goodwill 93.9 93.9 Intangible assets, net 42.4 45.9 Investments 44.9 - Deferred tax assets 23.1 22.4 Operating right of use assets 63.6 62.0 Other non-current assets 14.9 13.9 Total assets $ 1,265.0 $ 1,244.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 332.6 $ 363.6 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 170.4 159.0 Total current liabilities 503.0 522.6 Long-term debt - - Operating long-term lease liabilities 41.1 40.4 Other tax liabilities 17.1 16.7 Other non-current liabilities 11.5 12.2 Total liabilities 572.7 591.9 Noncontrolling interest 39.9 41.0 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 0.2 0.2 Treasury stock, at cost (101.8 ) (90.3 ) Additional paid-in capital 201.1 203.4 Retained earnings 552.9 497.8 Total stockholders' equity 652.4 611.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,265.0 $ 1,244.0

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 57.7 $ 43.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Bad debt expense 0.2 0.2 Deferred financing cost amortization 0.1 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 11.1 7.6 Gain on sale of assets - (0.1 ) Non-cash compensation expense 2.0 1.4 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) and other non-cash tax adjustments, net 0.2 1.0 Unrealized gain on trading securities (2.3 ) (0.1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Marketable securities (15.7 ) - Accounts receivable 10.6 (24.9 ) Inventories (2.6 ) (18.1 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 0.5 8.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4.8 ) (9.8 ) Other non-current assets - (4.4 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (31.5 ) (2.6 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 11.4 23.2 Other non-current liabilities 0.3 (0.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 37.3 25.0 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (13.2 ) (6.5 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 0.2 0.6 Purchases of equity investments (44.9 ) (0.1 ) Cash paid in conjunction with business combinations, net of cash acquired (0.5 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (58.4 ) (6.0 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings of debt 781.2 654.0 Repayments of debt (781.2 ) (654.0 ) Cash paid for finance leases (0.9 ) (1.0 ) Settlement of contingent consideration liability - (4.1 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (4.0 ) (1.3 ) Purchase of treasury stock (15.7 ) (0.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20.6 ) (7.3 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (41.7 ) 11.7 CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 100.8 75.8 CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 59.1 $ 87.5

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Communications $ 232.9 $ 170.7 Residential 320.0 315.9 Infrastructure Solutions 108.1 62.9 Commercial & Industrial 88.5 85.0 Total revenue $ 749.5 $ 634.4 Operating income (loss) Communications $ 28.6 $ 21.4 Residential 23.8 24.1 Infrastructure Solutions 23.3 10.9 Commercial & Industrial 7.1 7.0 Corporate (8.2 ) (5.4 ) Total operating income $ 74.6 $ 58.0

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 56.3 $ 41.0 Provision for income taxes 20.0 15.4 Interest & other income, net (3.1 ) (1.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 11.1 7.6 EBITDA $ 84.3 $ 63.0 Non-cash equity compensation expense 2.0 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.3 $ 64.4