Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Sues Walgreens for Patent Infringement, Strengthening Its Leadership in AI-Driven Retail Innovation

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) ("Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. ("Alpha Modus"), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit that also alleges willful infringement against Walgreens Co. ("Walgreens") in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. This legal action underscores Alpha Modus's unwavering commitment to protecting its groundbreaking AI-driven retail technology and further solidifies its leadership in the rapidly evolving retail innovation landscape.

Championing Innovation and Protecting Shareholder Value

Alpha Modus has transformed AI-powered retail engagement with its extensive patent portfolio, including its latest-its ninth AI patent. Alpha Modus's patented solutions are designed to enhance consumer experiences, improve retail efficiency, and boost revenue for retailers and brands.

"We believe our technology is currently being used by scores of brands, retailers and technology providers. Our research demonstrates that, as a result, damages due Alpha Modus far exceed an estimated $500 million and could easily run into the billions over the life of our patents. This lawsuit is a necessary step to protect our intellectual property and uphold fair competition," said Alpha Modus CEO William Alessi.

Alleged Patent Infringement Details

Walgreens allegedly willfully infringed on Alpha Modus's patented AI-driven retail technology, which enhances in-store shopping through data-driven insights, interactive advertising, and consumer engagement tools. Walgreens's deployment of Cooler Screens digital smart screens in its stores mirrors the innovations protected under Alpha Modus's patents, necessitating this legal action.

A Pattern of Defending Innovation

This lawsuit follows recent actions Alpha Modus has taken against major retailers and technology providers, including Kroger, Cooler Screens, Wakefern, Shelf Nine LLC, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies, Brookshire Grocery, and Grocery TV. These cases reflect Alpha Modus's commitment to protecting its technology and securing rightful recognition of its innovations. The first of these cases is set for trial in November 2025.

Meanwhile, Walgreens finds itself entangled in another legal dispute, with Cooler Screens recently filing a $200 million lawsuit against the pharmacy giant over alleged contract breaches related to digital smart screens deployed by Cooler Screens. Cooler Screens was co-founded by Greg Wasson, former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. The Company's understanding is that Wasson, through Wasson Enterprises, funded the startup of Cooler Screens and helped deploy Cooler Screens technology throughout Walgreens. These ongoing legal challenges between Walgreens and Cooler Screens further reinforce the strategic importance of Alpha Modus's claims and the value of its intellectual property.

Market Confidence and Unprecedented Momentum

Alpha Modus's firm stance on intellectual property aligns with its broader strategic vision, as reaffirmed in a recent press release by CEO William Alessi. That announcement on January 30, 2025, which addressed Alessi's perspective on uninformed or ill-informed speculation in the Company's stock, market volatility and Alpha Modus's successful SPAC merger, triggered an unprecedented surge in AMOD stock trading volume, leading to AMOD stock trading over 25 times its public float-demonstrating strong investor confidence in the Company's ability to achieve its long-term growth objectives.

"Alpha Modus remains committed to redefining retail technology," added Alessi. "We are dedicated to delivering shareholder value, and this lawsuit reaffirms our commitment to innovation, fairness, and growth."

