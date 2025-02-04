Glucotrack, Inc.: Glucotrack Announces Successful Completion of Its First Human Clinical Study of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) ("Glucotrack" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, announced the successful completion of its first in human clinical study, marking a significant milestone in continuous glucose monitoring.

This study represents the first real-time, continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) placed in the subclavian vein, offering the potential for direct blood glucose measurement without the limitations often seen with traditional continuous glucose monitors that measure glucose levels in interstitial fluid.

"We are thrilled with the results of this first in human clinical study, which establishes safety of the placement, usage and removal of the CBGM sensor lead. While neither the study nor prototype system was designed to evaluate sensor accuracy, the system performed as expected with similar accuracy results as previously seen in our animal studies," said Paul V. Goode, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack. "With these positive results, the promise of continuous blood glucose monitoring is one step closer to reality."

The prospective single arm study was a short-term in-hospital study over a period of four days, focusing on the safety and procedural aspects of the CBGM sensor lead placement, use, and removal. The CBGM sensor lead was placed intravascularly via a percutaneous procedure and connected to a prototype sensor electronics component that was placed on the skin. The six study participants had been previously diagnosed with diabetes mellitus requiring glucose monitoring and intensive insulin therapy.

The study met its primary endpoint with no procedure or device related serious adverse events reported from implant through seven days post-removal of the CBGM sensor lead. The study also confirmed the function of the CBGM sensor lead in the subclavian vein. Placement and removal procedures were successfully performed by interventional cardiologists.

David Klonoff, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of California, San Francisco and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, said "The successful completion of this first in human study with no serious adverse events is encouraging. The study suggests that this approach could offer another alternative for continuously monitoring glucose levels in diabetes, and I look forward to seeing this technology advance into long-term clinical trials."

The CBGM is a long-term implantable device with no on-body external component, designed for three years of continuous, accurate blood glucose monitoring, offering a more convenient and less intrusive glucose monitoring solution.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack's CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration.

