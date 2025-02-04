LifeQuest 360: ComplianceQuest and Salesforce Strengthen Collaboration to Deliver an End-to-End, Next-Generation Life Sciences Cloud Platform

ComplianceQuest and Salesforce collaborate to transform operations from R&D to commercialization and sustainability, empowering organizations to achieve excellence and drive impactful results.

ComplianceQuest, a leader in cloud Enterprise Quality, Product Lifecycle, Supplier and Safety Management platforms, is teaming up with Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud to deliver LifeQuest 360 - an AI-powered platform tailored for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology industries.

CQ Logo



LifeQuest 360 combines the strengths of ComplianceQuest's Digital Quality+ Platform with Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud, Agentforce, and key ISV partners to create a comprehensive suite of solutions for the life sciences industry. This advanced platform is designed to expedite product success by streamlining crucial development, operational, quality, safety, supplier management, sustainability, post-market surveillance and customer experience processes to ensure a smoother journey from concept to market.

LifeQuest 360 enables life sciences organizations to automate mission-critical tasks, and proactively manage development and supply chain risks. It provides closed- loop interaction with CRO, patients, external manufacturers, and health authorities. The platform's ecosystem is designed to enhance efficiency, traceability, and transparency across the board. This synergy breaks down operational silos, boosts collaboration, and ensures organizations stay ahead of operational and compliance challenges, allowing life sciences companies to focus on what truly matters-delivering life-saving therapies with precision, speed, and confidence.

Driving Innovation with AI, Analytics and Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud

Powered by award-winning AI, LifeQuest 360 offers a centralized platform with best-in-class solutions, pre-configured workflows, and an intuitive user interface that fosters high user adoption. Its "applied" AI delivers real-time insights and predictive capabilities, allowing organizations to anticipate risks, detect problems, and monitor overall operational performance and address issues proactively - ensuring continuous quality improvements and operational excellence.

At the core of LifeQuest 360's intelligence lies CQ.AI powered by Agentforce, a suite of purpose-built AI Agents designed to automate workflows, provide decision support, and enhance user experience across the platform. These Agents are tailored to tackle challenges specific to quality, safety, and compliance processes in manufacturing. Key CQ.AI Agents include:

Complaints Agent : Automates complaint handling by triaging cases, identifying recurring issues, and managing health authority reporting requirements.

Audit/Risk Agent : Reduces manual work in audits, categorizes findings, identifies recurring risks, and recommends prioritizations.

Safety Agent : Streamlines incident investigation by linking similar records and merging duplicates.

Quality Agent : Ensures compliance by automating nonconformance classifications, identifying CAPA-related actions, and tracking trends.

Supplier Agent : Enhances supplier performance monitoring, identifies recurring supplier issues, and escalates issues requiring CAPA actions.

Decision Support Agent : Delivers predictive insights, identifies potential failures, and recommends proactive actions.

User Experience Agent: Simplifies workflows with next-best-action recommendations and optimized user guidance.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

Agentforce introduces a library of ready-to-use skills - packaged topics and actions to get work done - including skills from ComplianceQuest on the AppExchange - all grounded on the data and metadata of your org. Agentforce is backed by the first-ever enterprise ecosystem of agent skills - enabling partners and customers to extend their Agentforce with custom Topics and Actions ranging from new agent types to new, partner-built actions.

Use Case: Transforming Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials with AI-Infused LifeQuest 360

During a Phase III clinical trial, a global pharmaceutical company faced challenges managing adverse event reports, ensuring compliance, and maintaining operational efficiency. With CQ.AI powered by Agentforce, they transformed their processes.

The Complaints Agent automated adverse event triage, ensuring timely reporting and resolution. The Audit/Risk Agent identified recurring risks across trial sites and prioritized mitigation efforts. In manufacturing, the Quality Agent flagged nonconformances and linked them to CAPA actions, safeguarding product quality. Meanwhile, the Decision Support Agent provided real-time insights to address issues proactively. These CQ.AI Agents streamlined operations, ensured compliance, and accelerated the delivery of life-saving therapies.

ComplianceQuest's CQ.AI is available on Salesforce's AppExchange.

"Our relationship with Salesforce and the game-changing capabilities of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud empower LifeQuest 360 to revolutionize how life sciences companies manage their entire operations on a single digital platform," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "With seamless access to an expansive ecosystem and cutting-edge technology, we're delivering a connected, efficient, and scalable solution that drives excellence in safety, quality, services, environmental and compliance across the entire product lifecycle to consistently achieve customer and patient trust."

Frank Defesche, SVP & GM of Life Sciences at Salesforce, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with ComplianceQuest to provide life sciences organizations with a unified and innovative solution. By harnessing the capabilities of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud and ComplianceQuest's next-gen platform, LifeQuest 360 enables companies to tackle critical challenges from design and development to customer and patient experience, all while accelerating the delivery of life-changing therapies to market with enhanced safety and efficiency."

For more on how LifeQuest 360 can help boost efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure compliance, visit [https://www.compliancequest.com/life-sciences-cloud/].

Salesforce, Life Sciences Cloud, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire