MTM, Inc.: MTM is Now MTM Health, Marking 30 Years of Transformative Growth

MTM, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is proud to announce a new chapter in its legacy. As the company kicks off its 30th anniversary celebration, it is embracing a new name that reflects its expanded mission and services: MTM Health.

Founded in 1995 as Medical Transportation Management, MTM has spent the past three decades evolving beyond its origins as a transportation-focused organization. Today, MTM Health is a trusted partner to health plans nationwide, providing solutions designed to improve health outcomes for Medicaid and Medicare members. These solutions encompass non-emergency medical transportation, mobile integrated health, home and community based services therapies, and social determinants of health initiatives.

"We've grown exponentially from our early days as one of the nation's first non-emergency medical transportation brokers," said President and CEO Alaina Macia. "MTM Health represents the next step in our journey - a reflection of the multi-faceted solutions we offer to connect individuals with care and remove community barriers. Our mission remains the same, but our name now better represents who we are and where we're going."

The updated branding as MTM Health underscores the company's role as a holistic healthcare services provider, with a focus on innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technology. Over the past three years, MTM has made several significant acquisitions-including Veyo, MTBA, and Access2Care - that have enhanced its capabilities and allowed the organization to serve more clients and members than ever before.

"This transition is about clarity and purpose," Macia added. "While transportation remains a core part of our business, we want our clients and members to know that MTM is so much more. We're here to be a trusted advocate and partner for health plans, ensuring their members have access to the care they need to thrive."

The shift does not affect the company's operations, partnerships, or member services. Clients and members will see "Health" added as an extension to the MTM logo across the company's website, social media, and materials, symbolizing the organization's broadened scope. Meanwhile, MTM's transit operations will remain distinct under the MTM Transit brand.

"2025 marks an incredible milestone for us as we celebrate 30 years of service and transformation," Macia said. "Our new brand reflects both our legacy and our vision for the future: to continue driving innovation and making a difference in the lives of the people we serve."

About MTM Health

MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative healthcare solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in supportive services like non-emergency medical transportation, home and community based services therapies, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises.

