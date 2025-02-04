Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa: Farmers Mutual Hail to Acquire Palliser Insurance

132-Year Old Iowa Company Acquires Canadian Crop Insurer

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) today announced the acquisition of Canadian company Palliser Insurance.

Palliser is a leading crop hail insurance provider headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, offering crop hail insurance across Western Canada, supported by the industry's largest network of agents and adjusters. Farmers Mutual Hail previously had a 20 percent share in the company, with FMH leaders serving on Palliser's Board of Directors.

Shannon Rutledge, FMH president and CEO, commented, "I am excited about this partnership and the impact it will have as we continue to expand and diversify our footprint. The regional expertise, knowledge, and accomplishments that the Palliser team brings with them will contribute to our long-term strategy of strengthening and enhancing our core crop insurance business."

Rutledge added how this move was a good fit for both companies as Palliser has been a partner company with FMH for over three decades, and FMH will continue to support Palliser's ability to expand and grow their relationships. This is FMH's first acquisition of a non-U.S.-based company.

"FMH has been a valued business partner with Palliser since 2008, recognizing and respecting our important legacy, role, and dedication to serving the Western Canadian agricultural community," said Ken Doleman, president & CEO of Palliser Insurance. "Our common culture and shared values, combined with FMH's long-standing expertise in crop insurance will serve to strengthen our deep commitment and value-added approach to service excellence."

About Farmers Mutual Hail

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FMH has served America's farmers since 1893 with a combination of financial strength, personal service, and family values. A leader in the crop insurance industry, the company has been managed by the same family for over 130 years and has a reputation of building lasting relationships that benefit its employees, business partners, and customers. FMH provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including private and federal crop insurance, reinsurance, and brokerage services. The company leads the industry in utilizing the speed and accuracy of precision data for crop insurance processes with FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions. Learn more at www.fmh.com.

About Palliser Insurance

Based out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Palliser Insurance has been a leading provider of crop hail insurance industry in Western Canada for over 27 years - through the region's largest, most trusted network of agents and adjusters. Palliser's mission is to be the trusted partner in agricultural communities by protecting farms and families through reliable, simplified risk solutions. The company continuously invests in its professionally trained and experienced adjuster workforce - the most extensive in the industry. Built on the strength of deep relationships, trust, and family values, the founding families have been providing crop hail insurance and advice to the agricultural community in western Canada for over 100 years. Learn more at www.palliserinsurance.com.

Contact Information

