Swahili Village Media: Swahili Village & DaVinci International Film Festival Partner on Groundbreaking FilmAfrica Program

DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Swahili Village Media, an innovative global media company, presenting the new FilmAfrica: Kenya initiative, showcasing the vibrant & dynamic film scene of Kenya.

FilmAfrica: Kenya will debut at DIFF's Seventh Edition (D7) Oct. 10-12, 2025, at The Grove in Los Angeles, aligning with DaVinci's mission to celebrate the arts across cultures, uniting nations through the shared passion for cinema.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Swahili Village Media to bring the captivating stories of Kenyan filmmakers to the global stage," said Chadwick Pelletier, Chairman/Executive Director of DIFF. "This collaboration [not only showcases] exceptional films, but also fosters cultural exchange & appreciation for African cinema."

The program features curated selections of narrative & documentary films, filmmaker Q&As, and a panel discussion & keynote from an industry leader, further enriching the program.

The partnership kicks off with DIFF's inaugural black-tie Masquerade during the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025, at the Carlton Hotel. The Masquerade marks DaVinci's strategic entry into the European market, establishing a strong presence and delivering a sophisticated experience for industry professionals & esteemed guests. This invite-only event offers live entertainment, networking opportunities, and exquisite food & beverage, creating an unforgettable experience within the vibrant festival circuit.

Swahili Village Media is a top-tier sponsor of the Masquerade, and the Presenting Sponsor for FilmAfrica: Kenya.

Further solidifying this exciting collaboration, Kevin Onyona, CEO of Swahili Village Group, has been appointed Chairman & Ambassador of DIFF's FilmAfrica event. The initiative is directed by DaVinci's Advisory Board member Fredrick Song, produced by filmmaker & consultant Adam Elliott Davis, with continued support from Chadwick Pelletier.

"This partnership with DIFF perfectly complements Swahili Village Media's commitment to promoting cultural understanding & supporting artistic expression," said Onyona. "We are honored to collaborate on celebrating the rich cinematic heritage of Kenya."

FilmAfrica: Kenya promises to be a highlight of D7, providing a platform for Kenyan filmmakers to engage international audiences, showcasing the power of cinema to transcend borders.

About the DaVinci International Film Festival

The DIFF is a premier boutique awards platform, produced annually by the 501(c)(3) non-profit DaVinci Film Society Inc. Dedicated to celebrating cinematic excellence from around the world, DIFF showcases exceptional independent films, fostering vibrant community for filmmakers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts. DIFF provides a platform for filmmakers to connect, gain recognition, and inspire audiences through the power of storytelling.

About Swahili Village Media

Swahili Village Media is the storytelling arm of Swahili Village Restaurants - a pioneering fine-dining concept with multiple locations along the eastern seaboard, offering the the best in African cuisine, premium spices, coffees, and teas - recognized for its commitment to quality and dedication to sustainable & ethical sourcing practices. SVM aims to share the richness of African stories & cultures through compelling, impactful content.

