Dolphin Companies Shore Fire Media and 42West's Clients Earn 10 Wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiaries Shore Fire Media and 42West celebrate the leading communications firms' clients who contributed to works that received a collective 10 awards in multiple categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Shore Fire clients Sierra Ferrell, Samara Joy, Jacob Collier, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonathan McReynolds as well as 42West client Andrew Watt.

Making her Grammy debut, Sierra Ferrell topped the list - and was second only to Kendrick Lamar in total Grammys won - sweeping all four awards in the Americana category, including Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Samara Joy won two awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance, bringing her career tally to five and extending her perfect streak of winning every Grammy award for which she is nominated.

Jacob Collier earned his seventh career Grammy Award, in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category for "Bridge Over Troubled Water" featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly. He also performed on the telecast as part of the Quincy Jones tribute.

Previous Grammy winners Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonathan McReynolds earned their respective third and second Grammy Awards for their collaboration with Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton and Jekalyn Carr, 2025 Best Gospel Performance/Song-winner "One Hallelujah."

Multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Andrew Watt took home the Best Rock Album trophy for his co-writing and production work on The Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" - taking the stage to accept the award, representing the group during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Watt has also been enjoying major chart success with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Grammy-winning "Die With a Smile" - which won this year's award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In addition to this year's trophy count, 2025 nominees and Shore Fire clients Rhiannon Giddens and Anoushka Shankar presented during the Premiere Ceremony. Also serving as a presenter, 42West client and fellow nominee Wayne Brady opened the ceremony with a moving performance of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" alongside Yolanda Adams, Angélique Kidjo, Deborah Cox, Taj Mahal and Scott Hoying.

Shore Fire clients had a strong presence throughout Grammy weekend, including performances byFerrell and The War And Treaty at the MusiCares 2025 Persons of the Year Gala, and a performance by Joy at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.

See below for a full rundown of 2025 Grammy winners represented by Shore Fire or 42West.

Best Americana Album

"Trail of Flowers" by Sierra Ferrell (Shore Fire)

Best Americana Performance

"American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell (Shore Fire)

Best American Roots Performance

"Lighthouse" by Sierra Ferrell (Shore Fire)

Best American Roots Song

"American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell (Shore Fire) & Melody Walker

Best Jazz Performance

"Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" by Samara Joy (Shore Fire) featuring Sullivan Fortner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"A Joyful Holiday" by Samara Joy (Shore Fire)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Jacob Collier (Shore Fire) featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"One Hallelujah" by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Shore Fire), Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds (Shore Fire) & Jekalyn Carr

Best Rock Album

"Hackney Diamonds" by The Rolling Stones (Andrew Watt/42West)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (Andrew Watt/42West)

###

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations and media conglomerates - looking to raise, reposition or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire